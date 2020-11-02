WR to divert 19 trains due to Gurjar agitation in Rajasthan

Mumbai-headquartered Western Railway on Monday said it would divert 19 specials trains due to the ongoing agitation by the Gurjar community in Rajasthan. The protest for reservations by the community under the Gurjar Aarakshan Sangarsh Samiti entered its second day on Monday, with several agitators blocking rail tracks in Bayana in Bharatpur in the north-western state.

In a release, WR said tracks have been blocked between Dumariya-Fateh Singhpura section, due to which 19 trains will be diverted, comprising nine in the Up direction and 10 in the Down direction. The diverted Up trains, all special services, are Lucknow-Bandra Terminus, Hazrat Nizamuddin-Pune, Guwahati-Okha Parcel, Palwal-Ahmedabad Parcel, New Delhi-Mumbai Central, Hazrat Nizamuddin-Mumbai Central, Amritsar-Bandra Terminus, Hazrat Nizamuddin-Udaipur City and New Delhi-Indore.

The diverted Down specials trains are Mumbai Central- Amritsar, Madgaon-Hazrat Nizamuddin, Bandra Terminus-Ghazipur City, Bandra Terminus-Gorakhpur, Bandra Terminus-Amritsar, Indore-New Delhi, Udaipur City-Hazrat Nizamuddin, Mumbai Central-New Delhi, Bandra Terminus-Amritsar and Gorakhpur- Bandra Terminus..