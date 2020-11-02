Left Menu
Development News Edition

WR to divert 19 trains due to Gurjar agitation in Rajasthan

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-11-2020 19:40 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 19:40 IST
WR to divert 19 trains due to Gurjar agitation in Rajasthan

Mumbai-headquartered Western Railway on Monday said it would divert 19 specials trains due to the ongoing agitation by the Gurjar community in Rajasthan. The protest for reservations by the community under the Gurjar Aarakshan Sangarsh Samiti entered its second day on Monday, with several agitators blocking rail tracks in Bayana in Bharatpur in the north-western state.

In a release, WR said tracks have been blocked between Dumariya-Fateh Singhpura section, due to which 19 trains will be diverted, comprising nine in the Up direction and 10 in the Down direction. The diverted Up trains, all special services, are Lucknow-Bandra Terminus, Hazrat Nizamuddin-Pune, Guwahati-Okha Parcel, Palwal-Ahmedabad Parcel, New Delhi-Mumbai Central, Hazrat Nizamuddin-Mumbai Central, Amritsar-Bandra Terminus, Hazrat Nizamuddin-Udaipur City and New Delhi-Indore.

The diverted Down specials trains are Mumbai Central- Amritsar, Madgaon-Hazrat Nizamuddin, Bandra Terminus-Ghazipur City, Bandra Terminus-Gorakhpur, Bandra Terminus-Amritsar, Indore-New Delhi, Udaipur City-Hazrat Nizamuddin, Mumbai Central-New Delhi, Bandra Terminus-Amritsar and Gorakhpur- Bandra Terminus..

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Members of Gurjar community continue protest over reservation in Bharatpur

Members of Gurjar community on Monday continued their protest demanding reservation in jobs and education as a most backward class MBC community. Gurjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla said the agitation will continue until their demands are me...

Hindu homes attacked in Bangladesh over rumours; authorities order stern action against culprits

Some radical Islamists vandalised and set on fire the houses of several Hindu families in Bangladeshs Comilla district over rumours about an alleged Facebook post slandering Islam, prompting authorities to order stern punitive actions again...

Belgium's second COVID wave shows first signs of slowing

The rate of increase in new COVID-19 infections in Belgium has slowed but it is too early to say that the countrys second wave has peaked, the government said on Monday as new restrictions to avert a breakdown of the health system went into...

All arrangements in place for Nagaland assembly bypolls: CEO

Adequate security forces have been deployed and COVID-19 safety procedures are in place for smooth conduct of bypolls to two assembly constituencies in Nagaland on Tuesday, state Chief Electoral Officer CEO Abhijit Sinha said. By-elections ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020