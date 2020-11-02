Thembi Siweya welcomes newly crowned Miss SA as BrandSA Ambassador

Left Menu
This, according to BrandSA, will make her part of a collective of ambassadors, who raise the South African flag as they articulate the country identity to build a positive reputation and global competitiveness.

Updated: 02-11-2020 20:21 IST
Siweya said they have a series of programmes lined up, where they will work with Musida to educate the public about mental health – a subject close to Miss SA’s heart. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Thembi Siweya, and BrandSA leadership today welcomed the newly crowned Miss South Africa, Shudufhadzo Musida, as BrandSA Ambassador.

This, according to BrandSA, will make her part of a collective of ambassadors, who raise the South African flag as they articulate the country identity to build a positive reputation and global competitiveness.

In welcoming Musida, Siweya commended her for her commitment to highlighting mental health in society.

Siweya told Musida that she is a beacon of hope, and "a champion of important conversations".

Siweya said they have a series of programmes lined up, where they will work with Musida to educate the public about mental health – a subject close to Miss SA's heart.

"People have lost a lot. They have lost loved ones and their jobs, and we were locked up for months because of COVID-19," Musida said.

Musida said she was initially unsure how the conversation would be received by society, but she is happy that the Presidency is willing to lend its support and take part in the conversation.

She said addressing mental health and other social ills is a collective responsibility that needs society to join hands.

Poverty, said Musida, is as another area that needs urgent intervention.

"Many areas do not have water and that also needs to be tackled."

Musida reiterated her commitment to raising awareness of mental health, especially in rural and disadvantaged areas because she believes that people need to work on their minds for any change to come about in the country.

The 24-year-old, who comes from Ha-Masia in Limpopo, has a Bachelor of Social Sciences in Philosophy, Politics and Economics from the University of Pretoria.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

