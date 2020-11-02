Credit information company Transunion Cibil on Monday said it has tied up with the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) to launch a MSME Credit Health Index

The index will help measure and benchmark the growth and strength of India's MSME (micro, small and medium enterprises) sector, a statement said. * * * * * ** ** * Mercedes-Benz India delivers 100 vehicles from single dealership in Gujarat * * German premium car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz India, which sold 550 cars during Navratri and Dussehra this year, delivered 100 vehicles alone from a dealership in Gujarat. Benchmark Cars delivered 100 Mercedes-Benz cars in Gujarat this festive season, a release said. Of these, 45 cars were sold to the customers in Ahmedabad alone and another 37 in Surat, Benchmark cars said. A part of the multi brand automotive retail group Landmark Group, Benchmark Cars is one of the largest Mercedes-Benz dealers in the country and has showrooms and service centres in Ahmedabad, Vadodara and Surat. * * * * * * * * *Big Boy Toyz introduces section for global cars on website *Pre-owned luxury car seller Big Boy Toyz said it has introduced a section on its website for vehicles available not only in India but also globally for all car customers. This new segment in the website shall ensure that all the luxury automobile brands along with the hypercar brand all around the world are available in the website for educating the consumers, the company said in a release. Over 221 features list of every car is listed on the New Car Portal, it added.