Left Menu
Development News Edition

TN govt announces Deepavali bonus to over 2.91 lakh employees

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday announced Deepavali bonus to the tune of Rs 210.48 crore to the PSU employees in the state, despite a dip in the operating income of many companies due to non-operation of public transport and factories due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 02-11-2020 20:52 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 20:50 IST
TN govt announces Deepavali bonus to over 2.91 lakh employees
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday announced Deepavali bonus to the tune of Rs 210.48 crore to the PSU employees in the state, despite a dip in the operating income of many companies due to non-operation of public transport and factories due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The move would benefit over 2.91 lakh employees, an official release here said.

Group 'C' and 'D' category workers and employees working in all profit/loss-making public sector undertakings will be given a bonus of 8.33 percent and an ex-gratia of 1.67 percent. Eligible permanent workers will receive a bonus and ex- gratia of Rs. 8,400 each. The government's gesture will enable workers of PSUs to celebrate the festival in a dignified and special way, the release said.

"The employees' toil plays an important role in accelerating the country's economic growth. It is through their hard work that the country is achieving excellent economic growth," it said. The implementation of the COVID19-induced lockdown across the country to reduce the impact of the virus has affected the functioning of all business entities, including state PSUs and statutory boards, the release said.

Particularly the labor-intensive government agencies such as the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, the Tamil Nadu Electricity Generating, and Distribution Corporation, Tamil Nadu Consumer Goods Corporation, the Tamil Nadu Tea Plantation Corporation, and several others have been affected. Since the last six months, the operating income of the above companies has come down due to non-operation of public transport and factories.

"Despite this, all workers were paid full monthly wages in the interest of their families," the release added.

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Google Meet desktop users can now customise backgrounds on video calls

Tech giant Google is introducing custom backgrounds for its Meet videoconferencing platform, the company announced in a blog post. According to The Verge, if the user makes use of Meet in Googles Chrome browser, then heshe should be able to...

German yields dip, Southern Europe's steady as lockdowns tighten

Germanys 10-year bond yield held near its lowest since March on Monday while peripheral euro zone sovereign debt yields held ground as new lockdowns in Europe increased demand for safer assets. As COVID-19 cases surged across Europe, nation...

Over 4,100 apply for admission to DU on day 1 after 4th cut off list released

Over 4,100 candidates applied for admission to Delhi Universitys undergraduate courses under the fourth cut off list on Monday, officials saidA total of 4,102 candidates applied for admission on first day under the fourth cut off list out o...

U.S. judge weighs bid to void 127,000 votes cast at drive-through sites in Texas

A federal judge in Texas will consider on Monday whether Houston officials should throw out about 127,000 votes already cast in the U.S. presidential election at drive-through voting sites in the Democratic-leaning area. U.S. District Judge...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020