Left Menu
Development News Edition

NFL's sulphur-based fertiliser sale jumps 2-folds in Apr-Oct

State-run National Fertilizers Ltd (NFL) on Monday said the sale of sulphur-based fertiliser rose more than two-folds to 26,456 tonne during April-October in this fiscal. Its sale stood at 9,801 tonne in the same period last year, the company said in a regulatory filing. The NFL attributed the sharp jump in the sale of sulphur-based fertilisers to the training programme conducted to encourage farmers to use non-urea fertilisers like Di-ammonium phosphate, NPK and sulphur-based fertilisers.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2020 21:07 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 21:02 IST
NFL's sulphur-based fertiliser sale jumps 2-folds in Apr-Oct
Representative image. Image Credit: Flickr

State-run National Fertilizers Ltd (NFL) on Monday said the sale of sulphur-based fertiliser rose more than two-folds to 26,456 tonne during April-October in this fiscal. Its sale stood at 9,801 tonne in the same period last year, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The NFL attributed the sharp jump in the sale of sulphur-based fertilisers to the training programme conducted to encourage farmers to use non-urea fertilisers like Di-ammonium phosphate, NPK and sulphur-based fertilisers. "With these efforts, the company has registered growth in the sale of all non-urea fertilizers during the first seven months of the current financial year," NFL said in the filing. Out of the total sulphur-based fertilisers, the sale of Bentonite Sulphur, produced at the NFL Panipat plant, has increased to 11,730 tonne during the April-October period of this fiscal from 3,478 tonne in the year-ago period.

Sales of Single Superphosphate (SSP) have also risen to 14,726 tonne as compared with 6,323 tonne in the year-ago, it added. The company's shares declined by 1.64 per cent to settle at Rs 29.95 apiece on the BSE on Monday.

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. judge weighs bid to void 127,000 votes cast at drive-through sites in Texas

A federal judge in Texas will consider on Monday whether Houston officials should throw out about 127,000 votes already cast in the U.S. presidential election at drive-through voting sites in the Democratic-leaning area. U.S. District Judge...

FS Shringla holds talks with German leaders on shared priorities, multi-dimensional cooperation

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Monday met German Federal Foreign Office Niels Annen and held a productive exchange on shared priorities, including strengthening of multilateral structures. Shringla arrived here from France on ...

Industry bodies have mixed reaction to Kejriwal's announcement about Delhi's manufacturing units

Industrial associations on Monday had a mixed response to the Delhi governments announcement that no manufacturing unit will be allowed in new industrial areas of the city and only service and hi-tech industries will be permitted there. Add...

GB Pant College students stage protest against non-inclusion of institute in admission process

Students of GB Pant Engineering College here staged a protest outside north Delhis Vikas Sadan on Monday against non-inclusion of the institute in the counselling process for admission this year by Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020