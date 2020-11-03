Five people from UP killed, 8 injured in road accident in Haryana
Five people were killed and eight others injured when their vehicle rammed into a stationary truck on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressway in Haryana's Sonipat district on Monday, police said. Of those injured, four have been referred to PGI in Rohtak, police said. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident.PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-11-2020 00:25 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 00:10 IST
Five people were killed and eight others injured when their vehicle rammed into a stationary truck on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressway in Haryana's Sonipat district on Monday, police said. Fourteen people of Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh were in the four-wheeler which was returning from Rajasthan when the accident took place around 4 pm, they added.
While two persons died on the spot, three more succumbed to injuries at a hospital in Kharkhoda in Sonipat, Station House Officer (Kharkhoda) Bijender Singh said over the phone. Of those injured, four have been referred to PGI in Rohtak, police said.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident. He directed officials to ensure that the bodies are brought to the state as well as adequate treatment to the injured, an official release said in Lucknow said.
