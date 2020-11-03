Australia c.bank trims rates to 0.1%, expands bond buying

Australia's central bank trimmed interest rates to near zero on Tuesday and expanded its bond-buying programme, as widely expected, a much-needed salve to aid economic recovery from the country's worst recession in a generation. The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) said it would buy A$100 billion ($70.4 billion) of government bonds with maturities of around five to 10 years over the next six months, a more aggressive pace than expected.

The RBA also cut its target for three-year bond yields to 0.1%, from 0.25%, to align with the cash rate, which, it pledged will remain unchanged until inflation is sustainably within its 2-3% target band. "Today's decision reflects the Reserve Bank's commitment to do what we reasonably can, with the tools that we have, to support the recovery of the Australian economy," Governor Philip Lowe said in a speech in Sydney.

"The Board views addressing the high rate of unemployment as a national priority and it wants to do what it can to support job creation," Lowe added. "Importantly, today's decision complements government efforts to support the Australian economy and to lower unemployment."

The Australian dollar slipped to $0.7028 from around $0.7055 before the meeting and was last at $0.7045. Bonds rallied with five-year yields hitting a record low of 0.257%. Australia's A$2 trillion ($1.41 trillion) economy is in its first recession in three decades as the coronavirus pandemic forced businesses to down shutters, leaving hundreds of thousands without work.

The jobless rate is hovering near 7%, having risen from around 5% before the COVID-19 pandemic. Economists say the actual level of unemployment would be even higher if those on government support are included. On its part, Australia's conservative government has unleashed A$300 billion in emergency stimulus to prop up growth this year, including A$17.8 billion in personal tax cuts approved by parliament last month.

While the RBA has largely welcomed the fiscal largesse, some critics have said the government's tax cuts weren't the best way to spur consumer spending. Instead, they say direct cash transfers to low-income households would have given a bigger bang for the buck while greater childcare support would aid incomes and labour supply. And with the RBA's pledge to keep rates lower for longer, economists expect the government to further boost spending.

"We see fiscal policy continuing to play a key role in stimulating the economy and expect that the government will need to do more," National Australia Bank economists wrote in a note. On Tuesday, Lowe said the responsibility for job creation fell mainly on the shoulders of business and government, but added that the RBA can and will make a contribution too.

BOTTOM OF BARREL Some economists said the RBA's efforts were unlikely to have a huge impact on the economy, though they would help indebted households and spur demand for new housing while a weaker Australian dollar would help exporters.

"Lowering interest rates is not a long-term solution to economic prosperity," said Gareth Aird, economist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. With Tuesday's easing, the RBA is now running low on ammunition.

"The RBA has now hit the bottom of the barrel in terms of conventional interest rate cuts, but as other major central banks have shown, there is still plenty it can do in terms of ongoing quantitative easing," said AMP Chief Economist Shane Oliver. Lowe said on Tuesday the RBA was not out of firepower yet though negative interest rates were "extraordinarily unlikely" in Australia.

($1 = 1.4203 Australian dollars)