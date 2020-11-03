Left Menu
Leena AI raises $8M in series A funding to revolutionize employee experience

Leena AI, an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered employee experience platform, today announced an USD 8 million Series A financing led by Greycroft to expand its go-to-market programs and accelerate product development.

Leena AI raises $8M in series A funding to revolutionize employee experience
Adit Jain, Co-founder and CEO, Leena AI. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], Nov 3 (ANI/PNN): Leena AI, an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered employee experience platform, today announced an USD 8 million Series A financing led by Greycroft to expand its go-to-market programs and accelerate product development. The round also included a personal investment from Adam Miller (Founder of Cornerstone OnDemand), Alan Patricof (Chairman of Greycroft) and Jim Moffatt (ex-Chairman/CEO of Delloite Consulting). In conjunction with the funding, Mark Terbeek, partner at Greycroft, will be joining Leena AI's board.

The funding will allow Leena AI to continue its momentum by helping the world's top enterprises to modernize their legacy internal helpdesk systems to better their employee experience. Traditional internal helpdesk systems take longer for employees to get answers from HR teams. Leena AI leverages artificial intelligence to automatically answer repetitive employee queries in real-time and enables HR to better support employees. With Leena AI, businesses streamline their employee workflows while uncovering unmet employee needs and process gaps. "Legacy internal helpdesks are simply not meeting the needs of the world's top enterprises. They are not user friendly, are tough to deploy and lack intelligence. Leena AI Service Delivery suite changes that - bringing the consumer experience to enterprise employees," said Adit Jain, Co-founder and CEO, Leena AI.

"This investment will fuel our mission to elevate employee experience through AI-powered conversations and insights and become the Siri for enterprise employees," said Adit Jain. "Delighting employees is crucial in the battle for attracting and retaining world-class talent. In this era of accelerated remote work environments- satisfying key employee inquiries is even more critical. ," said Mark Terbeek, Partner at Greycroft.

"Leena AI has created a scalable AI platform that solves critical requests for all employees and provides them with a single access point for all of their critical HR needs," said Mark Terbeek. Over the past 9 months, Leena AI has grown the team to 75 people and brought on more than 100 enterprise customers, including Lafarge Holcim, Abbott, Coca-Cola, AirAsia, Vodafone, Sony Pictures, etc. During this time, Leena AI added more than 150,000 employees to its platform and grew revenue 350 per cent.

"Having worked with industry-leading companies on their digital transformation journeys for many years, I understand the importance of enhancing both the employee experience and engagement. Leena AI is uniquely positioned to empower mid-market and enterprise companies to transform their employee's digital experience, driving huge efficiencies, while maximizing employee engagement," said Jim Moffatt. "Every company regardless of size or sector is dependent on its people. Effective HR management is a cornerstone for productivity. Leena AI has created a conversational AI solution for HR teams that entirely redefines and elevates the employee experience. They've scaled incredibly quickly, serving over 300,000 employees globally across more than 100 companies, including blue-chip customers such AirAsia, Lafarge Holcim and Nestle. It's rare to see such explosive growth and high NPS. I'm thrilled to continue to support the incredible LeenaAI team at this exciting inflexion point," said Akhil Paul, an existing investor in Leena AI.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ PNN)

