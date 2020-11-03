Titan Company launches first overseas Tanishq store in Dubai

Titan Company on Tuesday announced the launch of its first international Tanishq store in Dubai as part of expanding regions outside India. "It's a milestone for the company as we are excited to bring the iconic Tanishq brand to Dubai, our first exclusive boutique outside India. With the commencement of our operations in Dubai, we see the brand being accessible to international customers and NRI communities," Titan Company Managing Director C K Venkataraman said in a statement.

The store was inaugurated by UAE Ambassador to India Ahmed Albanna and Counsel General of India to Dubai and Northern Emirates Aman Puri. The brand also has launched an exclusive website for Dubai showcasing its collections.

"We are truly honoured and excited to be bringing our exclusive range of gold and diamond collections to Dubai. The COVID pandemic was unprecedented but times like this urge us to be more aware and turn crisis into opportunity. "Our ability to adapt has already buoyed us in India. With our differentiated designs, unmatched customer service, and gold safety standards, we are looking forward to kick starting our operations in Dubai," Titan Company COO- International Business Division- Kuruvilla Markose added.