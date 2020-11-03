Bizlog raises Rs 12 cr in funding round led by IAN Fund

Reverse logistics start-up Deliveryontime Logistics, which operated under the brand name Bizlog, on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 12 crore in a pre-series-A round led by Indian Angel Network (IAN) Fund. Karnataka-based electronics retail chain Adishwar's founder Paras Jain also participated in the funding round. "With the growing need of electronic devices, reverse logistics is a growing need for the reuse of these products delivered at the customers' doorstep. Companies like Bizlog present sustainable solutions to the e-waste problem and are the need of the hour," Padmaja Ruparel, Founding Partner, IAN Fund said in a statement

Bizlog said that the funding raised by the startup will be utilised majorly for the organization's development and growth as well as technology enhancement, with a roadmap to onboard new verticals and expand its business pan India in the next few years.