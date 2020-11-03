Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ant Group's $37 billion listing suspended in Shanghai and Hong Kong

It said it may not meet listing qualifications or disclosure requirements, and also cited recent changes in the fintech regulatory environment. Shanghai described Ant's meeting with Chinese financial regulators as a "major event".

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 03-11-2020 19:52 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 19:43 IST
Ant Group's $37 billion listing suspended in Shanghai and Hong Kong
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Ant Group's $37 billion listing has been suspended in both Shanghai and Hong Kong in a dramatic move just two days before what was set to be the world's largest-ever stock market debut.

The Shanghai stock exchange first announced that it had suspended Ant's initial public offering on its STAR market, prompting Ant to also freeze the Hong Kong leg of the dual listing. Ant said that its listing had been suspended by Shanghai following a recent interview regulators held with its founder Jack Ma and top executives. It said it may not meet listing qualifications or disclosure requirements, and also cited recent changes in the fintech regulatory environment.

Shanghai described Ant's meeting with Chinese financial regulators as a "major event". Ant was set to go public in Hong Kong and Shanghai on Thursday after raising about $37 billion, including the greenshoe option of the domestic leg, in a record public sale of shares.

"This is a curve ball that has been thrown at us .. I don't know what to say," said a banker working on the IPO. Regulators had summoned Ma, Ant's Executive Chairman Eric Jing and Chief Executive Simon Hu to a meeting on Monday when they were told the company's lucrative online lending business faced tighter government scrutiny, sources told Reuters.

The meeting came as Chinese authorities published new draft rules for online micro-lending. At the end of October, Ma had called financial regulation outdated and badly suited to companies trying to use technology to drive financial innovation.

But Beijing has become more uncomfortable with banks heavily using micro-lenders or third-party technology platforms like Ant for underwriting consumer loans, amid fears of rising defaults and deteriorating asset quality in a pandemic-hit economy. Shares in Ant's affiliate Alibaba Group fell about 8.6% in premarket trading after news of the Shanghai stock exchange suspension of Ant's A-share IPO.

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Nashik sees 165 new COVID-19 cases; seven more fatalities

A single-day addition of 165 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday has taken the tally in Maharashtras Nashik district to 94,312, a health official said. Moreover, seven patients succumbed to the infection during the day, raising the toll in ...

After a campaign like no other, Americans rendering final verdict at polls

Americans cast votes on Tuesday in the bitterly contested presidential race between incumbent Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden after a tumultuous four years under the businessman-turned-politician that have left the United States as de...

Traumatised Vienna silent after gun rampage

Viennas streets lay eerily silent and empty under tight security on Tuesday afternoon, less than 24 hours after four people were killed in a gun rampage by a convicted jihadist in the busy city centre.On what was also the first day of a sec...

Implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission in Rajasthan, WB dissatisfactory: Jal Shakti Ministry

The performance of West Bengal and Rajasthan in implementing Jal Jeevan Mission was dissatisfactory, the Centre said on Tuesday after Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat held a meeting with states to discuss the progress of t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020