Left Menu
Development News Edition

EV cabs platform Blusmart eyes USD 12 m fresh funding; to add 900 more cars

Electric taxi platform Blusmart is looking at raising USD 10-12 million in its third funding round shortly to fund its geographical expansion and aggressive marketing.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-11-2020 21:09 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 21:09 IST
EV cabs platform Blusmart eyes USD 12 m fresh funding; to add 900 more cars

Electric taxi platform Blusmart is looking at raising USD 10-12 million in its third funding round shortly to fund its geographical expansion and aggressive marketing. The first leg of expansion will have the Delhi-NCR-only electric cab aggregator entering Mumbai, where it is already piloting the service with 25 cars. So far, it has had two funding rounds -- USD 3 million in September 2019 and USD 7 million in August 2020 -- wherein the promoters divested over a quarter of their holding to investors such as Mayfield, the S K Munjal family, Inflection Point Ventures, Mumbai Angels and actor Deepika Padukone, among others, co-founder and chief executive Anmol Jaggi said. "We should be able to close our third funding round in the first quarter of 2021. We are looking at raising USD 10-12 million more in equity. We've divested a little over 25 per cent for USD 10 million and we are ready to divest more,” Jaggi told PTI over phone from New Delhi. He also said the company will post operating profit in a few months but refused to share how much it earns in revenue now. "We are on the verge of turning operationally profitable. We're sharply focussed on profitability,” Jaggi said. According to analysts, an EV cab firm like Blusmart can break even if every cab on its platform makes Rs 1,800 a day.   "Business is doing pretty well with weekly growth clipping at 15 per cent or 60 per cent monthly now," he said, adding that if the present demand trend continues, November riding should be 45,000, up from 30,000 last month. The company has 350 cars on its platform, of which 200 are owned by the government agency EESL, 80 are on lease and 70 are owned by HNIs, he said, adding the existing investors have ordered 900 more cabs from Tata Motors and M&M.   Blusmart pays 12 per cent of the riding income to the car owners and pays Rs 16,000 to Rs 24,000 to each driver, whose take-home depends on the distance driven and also the rider ratings. So an average driver draws the lowest while the best ones get the highest pay, he said. The company owns the charging stations (120 currently) and also takes care of car maintenance. KPMG India, in a report on Tuesday, said the EV car penetration can reach around 30 per cent in the commercial segment and around 15 per cent in the personal segment by 2030. It also expects around 12 per cent of the overall bus market to be electrified by then, while three-wheeler penetration should be around 75 per cent.

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

PVR reports Q2 net loss of Rs 184.06 cr

Leading multiplex chain operator PVR Ltd on Tuesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 184.06 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2020, as the film exhibition business continued to be impacted by the coronavirus-related res...

Sterling rises, overnight implied volatility soars to highest since March

Sterling rose on Tuesday on the back of a broadly weaker dollar on U.S. presidential election day, ignoring that the European Union and Britain have so far failed to reach an agreement on three persistent sticking points in Brexit talks.The...

UK raises terror threat level to severe after Europe attacks

Britain has raised its terror threat level to severe, its second-highest level, following recent attacks in Austria and FranceThe threat level of severe is defined as an attack is considered highly likely. The level had previously been at s...

Jaishankar attends Group of Foreign Ministers Meeting on COVID-related challenges

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday participated in the Group of Foreign Ministers Meeting to exchange experiences on coronavirus-related challenges. Jaishankar said he shared with the group coronavirus-related as well as eco...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020