FamPay is set to launch India's first and biggest Digi-Fest for teens

FamPay, India's first neobank for teenagers announced that their flagship event for teenagers, FamJam, will be conducted this year digitally on Nov 28-29, 2020. With more than 20 diverse and attractive programs to participate in, FamJam 2.0 is poised to be India's largest Digi-Fest (short for the digital festival) for teens.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 04-11-2020 12:44 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 12:44 IST
FamPay. Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] November 04 (ANI/NewsVoir): FamPay, India's first neobank for teenagers announced that their flagship event for teenagers, FamJam, will be conducted this year digitally on Nov 28-29, 2020. With more than 20 diverse and attractive programs to participate in, FamJam 2.0 is poised to be India's largest Digi-Fest (short for the digital festival) for teens. This is the second installment of FamPay's annual community event, where the precursor hosted in Bengaluru last year, had received a huge response, especially as this was conducted before the launch of FamPay's product - numberless card for teenagers.

"We are not a fintech brand but a GenZ brand. We extend this vision in everything we do at FamPay, and FamJam 2.0 is a fruition of our efforts to become a leading GenZ brand. With FamJam 1.0 last year, we started building a close community of teens, and today, we have 5000+ teenagers in our close community. A digital fest of this scale was the best way for us to delight them and their peers, in a year where they missed out most on non-academic fun and learning!" said Sambhav Jain, Co-founder, FamPay. FamJam 2.0 will be conducted at 100 per cent online. Teenagers can get the details on each competition, rules of participation, and information on prize money through FamPay's website and Instagram page.

There is no entry fee for most of the competitions, designed to cater to diverse sets of GenZ teens. Some of the competitions include Ad-making, Business Planning, Debating, Talent Hunt, Photography and Treasure Hunt, and prize money up to Rs 1,00,000 is up for grabs. The fest will also include educational and skill-based workshops for teenagers, apart from contests.

"We realize that the year 2020 has been too harsh on everyone, especially teenagers who used to have a host of extra-curricular activities conducted within schools or a range of Inter-school competitions to participate in. Teens still continue to study and engage in tuitions through online classes and edtech apps, and now with FamJam, they can close the year with some exciting extra-curricular competitions. With initial inbound of students from over 100 schools from metropolitan and Tier 1 cities, FamJam 2.0 is expected to have more than 25000 participants," said Kush Taneja, Co-founder, FamPay. Being a customer-centric startup, FamPay's community efforts have only accelerated despite the onset of a slow year. With over 25 webinars and quizzes conducted for thousands of school students on broad topics like Entrepreneurship, Innovation, Resume Building, Pursuing Hobbies, and Influencing on Social media, the GenZ startup has created a strong community of like-minded teenagers.

Other than FamJam, their community events include a Brand Ambassador Program (Teenfluencer), an Internship program (Teenprenuer), and a platform for Student-Run Businesses within the FamPay app. FamPay has simplified payments and earnings for young entrepreneurs and influencers under 18 with UPI and Card payments. Visit: www.instagram.com/fampay.in or teen.fampay.in/famjam to get more updates on FamJam 2.0.

FamPay is India's first payment app for teenagers and their families. It was founded in 2019 by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee Graduates, Kush Taneja, and Sambhav Jain while still in college, which makes them the youngest fintech entrepreneurs in India today. In March 2020, FamPay raised seed funding of USD 4.7 million from Y Combinator, Venture Highway, Sequoia India, and Global Founders Capital (GFC). Neeraj Arora, ex-WhatsApp, Twitch Co-founder Kevin Lin, Robinhood Co-founder Vladimir Tenev, CRED Founder Kunal Shah, Pine Labs CEO Amrish Rau also participated in the round.

With FamPay and its numberless card, minors can successfully make online (UPI & P2P) and offline payments without the need to set up a bank account. FamPay aims to drive the smart generation of teens (Gen-Z) from cash to digital through a family-friendly app. For more information, please visit www.fampay.in.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

