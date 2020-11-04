Left Menu
3 of family die in house collapse after 'cracker powder' blast

A couple and their one-year- old son were killed and three other children got injured as their house collapsed following a blast, apparently caused by gunpowder used in making firecrackers, in Morena district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, a police official said.

04-11-2020
A couple and their one-year- old son were killed and three other children got injured as their house collapsed following a blast, apparently caused by gunpowder used in making firecrackers, in Morena district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, a police official said. The incident occurred around 5.30 am at Jigni village, he said.

"Prima facie, it appears that the blast occurred due to gunpowder stored in the house for making firecrackers," Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Rajendra Raghuvanshi said. The standalone house collapsed following the blast, killing Bunty Khan (30), his wife Rubi Khan (27) and their one-year-old son on the spot, he said.

Three other children of the couple were injured in the incident and they have been admitted to a hospital, he added. Raghuvanshi said that Khan used to make firecrackers before the coronavirus-triggered lockdown.

"However, he had stopped making crackers during the lockdown and started selling peanuts. But the gunpowder used in the crackers was stored at the house. On Wednesday morning, a blast occurred and led to the collapse of his house," he said. At the time of the incident, all the deceased and the injured were asleep, he said, adding that a probe has been launched.

