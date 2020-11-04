Fortum eNext completes project to cut NOx emissions at Hindalco Mahan coal-fired power plant

Fortum eNext, a part of Finnish clean energy firm Fortum, has completed its first commercial combustion modification project in India at Hindalco-Mahan Aluminium, in Madhya Pradesh. The project was aimed at reducing nitrogen oxides (NOx) emissions on one of the 150-MW boilers located in the state of Madhya Pradesh, a Fortum statement said.

According to statement the NOx emissions of a coal-fired boiler are for the first time cut down to such an extent that NOx levels reached well below 300 mg/Nm3 in all loads and mill combinations. The project started in June 2019, and the boiler was commissioned in March 2020, and has been in operation since then but due to COVID-19 the comprehensive Performance Guarantee Tests were completed in October 2020.

Fortum has advanced technology for bringing about NOx reduction up to the statutory limits by using only primary combustion modification on the boiler with minimal capital expenses and no operating expenses, the statement said. "India’s existing coal-fired plants will need to go through technological upgradation to meet the stringent emission norms. Even the 15-20 years old power plants have potential to improve their energy efficiency and reduce their air emissions significantly, like in case of NOx emissions, by adopting the best available technologies," said Sanjay Aggarwal, Managing Director, Fortum India.

With the Hindalco-Mahan project, the company has been able to demonstrate that it is not only possible to meet the existing NOx emission norms in India, but also overtake them with some margins, he added. Fortum is one of the only companies that can help reduce NOx levels below the 300 mg/Nm3 applying only primary methods, it added.

The project met the guaranteed values of 290 mg/Nm3 of NOx (at 6 per cent oxygen reference) in all mill combinations and load conditions (60 per cent, 80 per cent and 100 per cent) by using local Indian coal with the lowest NOx values remaining well below 200 mg/Nm3. Fortum eNext helps utilities and energy intensive industries improve their operations and reduce emissions.