Ford recalls 375,000 Explorer SUVs over part tied to 13 crashes

Ford recalls 375,000 Explorer SUVs over part tied to 13 crashesReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-11-2020 18:26 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 18:19 IST
Ford Motor Co said Wednesday it is recalling about 375,000 Explorer SUVs in North America for a part that can break and lead to a crash.
The second-largest U.S. automaker said the recall covers some 2013-2017 model vehicles because of a possible fracture of the outboard section of the rear suspension toe link after a prior recall was completed. Ford said it is aware of reports of 13 crashes and six injuries related to this condition.