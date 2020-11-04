BASF India registers Q2 net profit at Rs 412.8cr

Chemical maker BASF India on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 412.8 crore for the second quarter of the current fiscal, mainly due to profit made on sale of construction chemicals business. Otherwise, its net profit stood at Rs 2.32 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income for the September quarter increased to Rs 2,462.8 crore from Rs 2,080.5 in the year-ago period. Expenses remained higher at Rs 2,351.4 crore as against Rs 2,066.5 crore in the same period a year ago.

The company's overall income on a consolidated basis rose significantly in Q2 mainly because of a profit of Rs 465.19 crore from the sale of its construction chemicals business Master Builders Solutions India Pvt. The company's shares rose 2.12 per cent to settle at Rs 1,350.75 apiece on BSE..