Left Menu
Development News Edition

Microfinance industry may require external capital of Rs 8,500-10,000 cr: Icra

In the second half of the current fiscal, equity infusion in the industry is expected to remain limited and is likely to flow to large and well-established entities, he said. The rating agency said the overall collection efficiency (total collections/ scheduled demand unadjusted for moratorium) of the MFIs gradually improved and stood at around 88 per cent in September 2020 compared with around 2 per cent in April 2020.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-11-2020 20:50 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 20:50 IST
Microfinance industry may require external capital of Rs 8,500-10,000 cr: Icra

The country's microfinance sector would require an external capital of Rs 8,500-10,000 crore for growing at a rate of 15-20 per cent per annum over the next three years and to absorb high level of credit costs, says a report. Rating agency Icra said the credit costs of Microfinance Institutions (MFIs) may increase to 6-7 per cent spread over FY2020-FY2022 from 1.5 per cent in FY2020.

"As per our estimates, the industry would require an external capital of Rs 8,500-10,000 crore (30-35 per cent of the closing net worth as on March 31, 2020) for growing at a rate of 15-20 per cent per annum over the next three years and absorbing these level of credit costs during this period and maintaining prudent capitalisation levels," Icra's Vice President (Financial Sector Ratings) Sachin Sachdeva said. Most entities had put on hold their plans to raise equity in H1 FY2021 as investors became wary. In the second half of the current fiscal, equity infusion in the industry is expected to remain limited and is likely to flow to large and well-established entities, he said.

The rating agency said the overall collection efficiency (total collections/ scheduled demand unadjusted for moratorium) of the MFIs gradually improved and stood at around 88 per cent in September 2020 compared with around 2 per cent in April 2020. The improvement in collection efficiency was driven by easing of the lockdown restrictions and resumption of economic activities which led to gradual improvement in cash flows of several borrowers, it said.

Icra's Vice President and Sector Head (Financial Sector Ratings) Supreeta Nijjar said the collection efficiency was observed to be lower in Punjab and the eastern states such as West Bengal, Odisha, Assam and Bihar, on account of cyclones, floods and local lockdowns or unrest. Borrowers in rural areas involved in agricultural, dairy and allied services have performed better than those involved in other activities, she said.

As on August 31, 2020, around 12 per cent of the borrowers in the rating agency's sample of 21 entities, with collective Assets Under Management (AUM) of around Rs 54,213 crore, availed a complete moratorium during April-August 2020. Nijjar said near-term delinquencies are expected to increase to double digits and remain at these levels for a few months as it will be difficult for such borrowers to clear their dues.

"However, the rise in credit costs could be lower at 6-7 per cent (spread over two years FY2021-FY2022) from 1.5 per cent in FY2020. Entities with a higher share of such borrowers may face higher credit costs," she said. The liquidity flow to the sector has improved over the last few months, as reflected by the rating agency's sample of 25 MFIs, which raised overall around Rs 11,200 crore (20 per cent of their AUM) in the first half of the current fiscal, largely from Nabard, Sidbi and Targeted Long Term Repo Operations (TLTRO) funding by banks, the report said.

With improvement in liquidity position, disbursements started picking up from Q2 FY2021. "Nevertheless, the growth in the industry's AUM is expected to reduce to around 10 per cent in FY2021 compared to a 24 per cent growth in FY2020," it said.

The rating agency expects a compression in the operating profit of MFIs in the range of 150-200 basis points in the current financial year..

TRENDING

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Switzerland sees record 10,000 new COVID-19 cases in single day

Bern Switzerland, November 4 ANISputnik Switzerland has registered over 10,000 COVID-19 cases in one day, which is the highest rise since the onset of the pandemic, the Federal Office of Public Health said on Wednesday. The cumulative count...

Multidisciplinary team visits Ladakh to speed up implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission

A multidisciplinary team from the National Jal Jeevan Mission comprising officials of the ministry and experts visited Ladakh to help in implementation of the mission, the Jal Shakti Ministry said on Wednesday. Both the union territories of...

Earlier IO to face inquiry over closure of case against Arnab

The officer, who had earlier investigated the abetment to suicide case in which journalist Arnab Goswami was arrested on Wednesday, will face inquiry, the police said. The earlier investigation officer IO of the case had submitted a closur...

India will not compromise on its territorial integrity: Shringla

India will not compromise on its territorial integrity, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla has said, noting that Chinas unusual step to unilaterally alter the status quo has contributed to the deterioration of the bilateral ties. Shri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020