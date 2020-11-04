Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rail, WB govt, police discuss SOP to run suburban trains

The one and half hour meeting was attended by chief secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay and divisional railway managers of the different sections along with others, a source at state secretariat said. The meeting also discussed increasing the frequency of trains from the initial proposal to run around 10-20 per cent of normal service and the possible number of commuters during office hours and at other times of the day, the source said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 04-11-2020 21:10 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 21:10 IST
Rail, WB govt, police discuss SOP to run suburban trains

Senior rail, West government and state police officials Wednesday discussed standard operating procedures to run suburban trains in Eastern Railway's Howrah and Sealdah sections and in South-Eastern Railways Howrah- Kharagpur division, an official said. The one and half hour meeting was attended by chief secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay and divisional railway managers of the different sections along with others, a source at state secretariat said.

The meeting also discussed increasing the frequency of trains from the initial proposal to run around 10-20 per cent of normal service and the possible number of commuters during office hours and at other times of the day, the source said. The number of RPF personnel required in the stations and terminal stations and the kind of logistical help to be provided by the state to the railways for running the service also featured, the source said.

The officials will meet again on Thursday to give final shape to the discussions and arrive at a decision. On Monday, senior officials of the Eastern Railway and the South Eastern Railway had met Bandyopadhyay, other bureaucrats and top police officers and discussed the resumption of local train services which was stopped after the lockdown was announced in March to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

TRENDING

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Disciplined Velocity bowlers restrict Supernova to 126/8

Left-arm spinner Ekta Bisht scalped three batters as Velocity put up a disciplined bowling effort to restrict defending champions Superonva to a modest 126 for eight in the opening match of Womens T20 Challenge, here on Wednesday. Apart fro...

Supernovas set Velocity 127-run target

Invited to bat, defending champions Supernova posted 126 for eight against Velocity in the opening match of the Womens T20 Challenge here on Wednesday. Opener Chamari Atapattu top-scored for Supernovas with a 44-run knock.Ekta Bisht 322 sca...

Switzerland sees record 10,000 new COVID-19 cases in single day

Bern Switzerland, November 4 ANISputnik Switzerland has registered over 10,000 COVID-19 cases in one day, which is the highest rise since the onset of the pandemic, the Federal Office of Public Health said on Wednesday. The cumulative count...

Multidisciplinary team visits Ladakh to speed up implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission

A multidisciplinary team from the National Jal Jeevan Mission comprising officials of the ministry and experts visited Ladakh to help in implementation of the mission, the Jal Shakti Ministry said on Wednesday. Both the union territories of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020