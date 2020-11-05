Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lupin Q2 net profit at Rs 211 cr

"We expect to sustain the momentum on margin improvement led by optimisation efforts underway and robust growth in our key businesses," Gupta said. Lupin's North America sales for Q2 FY2021 were at Rs 1,398.4 crore compared to sales of Rs 1,324.4 crore during Q2 FY2020, accounting for 37 per cent of the company's global sales, the filing said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2020 11:44 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 11:44 IST
Lupin Q2 net profit at Rs 211 cr

Drug firm Lupin has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 211.02 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 mainly on account of robust sales in the US market. The company had posted a net loss of Rs 127.07 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Lupin said in a late night regulatory filing on Wednesday.

Consolidated total revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 3,835 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 3,822.21 crore for the same period a year ago, it added. "We are very pleased with the strong recovery of our business during the quarter, demonstrated by sequential growth across all our geographies, in particular US and India," Lupin Ltd MD Nilesh Gupta said.

This quarter marks the start of monetisation of Lupin's complex generic pipeline with the launch of Etanercept biosimilar in Europe and generic Albuterol in the US, he added. "We expect to sustain the momentum on margin improvement led by optimisation efforts underway and robust growth in our key businesses," Gupta said.

Lupin's North America sales for Q2 FY2021 were at Rs 1,398.4 crore compared to sales of Rs 1,324.4 crore during Q2 FY2020, accounting for 37 per cent of the company's global sales, the filing said. The company's India formulation sales for Q2 FY2021 were at Rs 1,332.3 crore, compared to sales of Rs 1,341.9 crore during Q2 FY2020; accounting for 35 per cent of Lupin's global sales, it added.

Shares of Lupin Ltd were trading at Rs 926.70 per scrip on BSE, down 1.86 per cent from its previous close..

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

Jurassic World 3 restarts filming, Colin Trevorrow announces over Twitter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

CBI searches multiple locations in Kolkata in cattle smuggling case

The Central Bureau of Investigation CBI on Thursday conducted search operations at five locations in Kolkata in connection with the ongoing probe into cattle smuggling, officials said. The search operations started in the morning, a CBI spo...

Soccer-Lampard pleased with Chelsea progress after Rennes win

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said his sides 3-0 Champions League victory over 10-man Stade Rennais on Wednesday showed the progress they were making. Chelsea extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to seven games after striker Timo...

All four Indians card 3-over 75, lie 29th in Dubai

The Indian women quartet of Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar, Tvesa Malik and Astha Madan carded a matching three-over 75 in the opening round to lie tied-29 at the OMEGA Dubai Moonlight Classic golf tournament here. While Aditi and Diksha were al...

Nintendo hikes annual Switch sales forecast to 24 mln units as pandemic boosts home gaming

Japans Nintendo Co Ltd on Thursday hiked the sales forecast for its hit games console Switch to 24 million devices in the year ending March 2021 from 19 million previously, as the COVID-19 pandemic boosts consumer spending on home gaming.Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020