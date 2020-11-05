Left Menu
JK Lakshmi Cement shares jump nearly 6 pc as Q2 net profit rises

JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd on Wednesday reported an 86.90 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 92.93 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, helped by cost reduction. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 49.72 crore in July-September quarter a year ago, JK Lakshmi Cement said in a regulatory filing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2020 12:04 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 12:04 IST
Shares of JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd gained nearly 6 per cent in early trade on Thursday after the firm reported an 86.90 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for the second quarter ended September 30. The company's stock jumped 5.77 per cent to Rs 306.95 on the BSE.

It rose by 5.76 per cent to Rs 306.45 at the NSE. JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd on Wednesday reported an 86.90 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 92.93 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, helped by cost reduction.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 49.72 crore in July-September quarter a year ago, JK Lakshmi Cement said in a regulatory filing. Revenue from operations rose 11.79 per cent to Rs 1,131.74 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 1,012.36 crore in the year-ago period.

