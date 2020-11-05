Left Menu
Pinterest Inspires Diwali Celebrations around the World

To ensure Indian Pinterest users can discover content that is locally and culturally relevant, Pinterest is now available in Bengali and Telugu in addition to Hindi. Celebrities, publishers and creators are celebrating Diwali on Pinterest The Today tab, a section curated with daily local trending ideas located at the top of the home feed in the Pinterest app, will feature exclusive Diwali related inspirations created by celebrities, creators and publishers.

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 05-11-2020 13:46 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 13:46 IST
SINGAPORE, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) This year, Pinterest is inspiring Diwali celebrations with exclusive curated content from celebrities, creators and publishers, shopping selections from Indian brands and local in-product activations to make it even easier to explore the latest Diwali inspirations. While things may look different this year with smaller gatherings, Pinterest users are still looking to celebrate as they are searching for mithai recipes, home decoration ideas like diyas, rangolis and flowers, gifts to buy such as hamper baskets and fashion outfits for the entire family. They are turning to Pinterest to find inspirations to keep the festive spirit vibrant this year.

More than 400 million people around the world use Pinterest every month to get inspiration to create a life they love. Pinterest users are planners, and it is not surprising that searches for Diwali-related ideas started as early as the month of July. To ensure Indian Pinterest users can discover content that is locally and culturally relevant, Pinterest is now available in Bengali and Telugu in addition to Hindi.

Celebrities, publishers and creators are celebrating Diwali on Pinterest The Today tab, a section curated with daily local trending ideas located at the top of the home feed in the Pinterest app, will feature exclusive Diwali related inspirations created by celebrities, creators and publishers. Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor will be sharing fun, easy recipes to cook with loved ones, and Twinkle Khanna, through the voice of her women's magazine Tweak India, will be sharing style tips and useful festive DIY hacks for your home. "Pinterest is such an ideal platform to discover new ideas to try and that's why I like to share my recipes on Pinterest. This year, from traditional sweets to fusion recipes, I hope to inspire people to explore new dishes as they are planning their Diwali celebrations."- Sanjeev Kapoor. Publishers like Pinkvilla, Tastemade India, and Buzzfeed India will showcase various ways to enjoy Diwali at home, including celebrity styles to try, dessert recipes to cook, or memes that celebrate the funniest parts of Diwali. "Diwali is the perfect time for Buzzfeed India to debut a Pinterest profile as it is a strong seasonal moment for which we publish significantly more content. Partnering with Pinterest allows us to reach a wider audience but also bridge a gap and forge a deeper connection with our existing readers." - Aniket Chitnawis, Buzzfeed Content Operations Manager from Buzzfeed India.

Pinterest is a source of inspiration for Diwali for many, and celebrities are also turning to the platform to explore new festive ideas. In fact, Mira Kapoor uses Pinterest to discover new ideas and inspirations for styling her home and planning celebrations with her family. Supporting local brands and artists for Diwali When Pinners are looking at their home feed or searching for Diwali-related ideas, Pinterest will serve a special Diwali Pin that will take them to a curated article spotlighting Indian brands in a "Pinterest Shop" board, and a "Diwali Quotes" board featuring designs created by Indian artists. Pinterest users will be able to shop men and women fashion items, decorations for the home, and gift ideas from brands like FabIndia, Pernia's Pop-Up Shop, and Pepperfry. Today, millions of people around the world come to Pinterest each month to plan their future—looking for ideas for what to eat for dinner, what products to buy, where to travel, how to decorate their homes and how to celebrate seasonal moments like Diwali.

About Pinterest Pinterest is a visual discovery engine people use to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations and more. People have saved more than 240 billion Pins across a range of interests, which others with similar tastes can discover through search and recommendations. Headquartered in San Francisco, Pinterest launched in 2010 and has more than 400 million monthly active users around the world. Available on iOS and Android, and at pinterest.com. PWR PWR

