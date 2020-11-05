How To Stay On Top Of Provider Credentialing

The medical credentialing services are a daunting and complicated topic for health care providers. Whether you are opening your practice or bringing a new physician on board, you should start the credentialing process in advance. This process can take some time, and if delayed, it can result in delayed cash flow and other issues at the payer and patient end.

Before we dive into how you can stay on top of your provider credentialing, let's look at the term in detail and what it may mean for a healthcare provider.

What is provider credentialing, and why is it important?

Provider credentialing is, in short, a verification process to ensure the health care provider is eligible for service. The process verifies the provider's financial and criminal history, medical school attendance, state license, social media background, and employment verification. This allows healthcare providers to expand their patient lists and work with more insurance plans while doing so. Medical billing companies like Sybrid MD offer medical credentialing services to practitioners that make the process more comfortable and less complicated.

Let's look at some ways in which you can stay on top of your provider credentialing:

Start Early and Don't Delay:

Remember this; it's never too early to start preparing for the process. This is something you don't want to delay. As soon as you can, start collecting reference documents, CVs, records, the latest contact details, and all the necessary paperwork. The process is lengthy, and it has a direct impact on your cash flow and reimbursement. Some healthcare practitioners don't even schedule the start date until they have submitted all the paperwork for the credentialing process. This means it can take you up to 120 days to start working.

Take Proactive Decisions:

Yes, the credentialing process is difficult, and it can be lengthy, but you need to be prepared for other delays as well. There are some other measures you can take to avoid delays in your start date:

Have backup references to make sure if one is unreachable, you can immediately replace them with another. Don't delay your application for the summer. Start the process as early as possible to avoid the graduation season. During this time, providers are already choked with new graduates' applications, which can delay your credentialing process. Proofread your paperwork and have another professional look at them as mistakes are common reasons for process delay. Make sure everything is right the first time, so you don't have to go through hassle later. Keep on top of your application process by checking on the progress weekly.

Have an Understanding of Your State's Regulations:

Do some research and make sure you are aware of your state's allowances and regulations. Some states also allow you to bill for services during the credentialing process. Other states have reciprocity agreements with payors, which means if you are registered with a payor in one state, the same payor can expedite your credentialing in another state. Research is important here; you need to keep updated on the state and federal laws to ensure a small change doesn't cause you delays. You can look into getting professional medical credentialing services that can take care of the process for you.

Use Technology:

Forget spreadsheets; tracking your compliance doesn't need to be manual any more. Cloud-based software allows you to track your credentialing status from any location and at any time. These platforms give you an option to set up alerts that inform you if something is about to expire or is due.

Have a Process for New Hires:

If you have your practice and hire practitioners for it, the wise thing to do is have a rule book or orientation process that lets the new hires know what paperwork and information have to be delivered to you and at what time. This will ensure you don't have to run around and keeping track. A process will be set, and you will be able to initiate the credentialing process as soon as a physician is on board.

Outsource Medical Credentialing services

The credentialing process can be hectic for you alone. Medical billing companies offer medical credentialing services. Let the credentialing experts handle the process for you, make sure you are up to date with the laws, etc. This will save you efforts and time.

Here you go, follow the above steps diligently and make sure there are no delays in submitting information and initiating the process. You can always take a leading medical billing company on board and outsource your medical credentialing services to them to ensure everything is being taken care of on time and you are up to date and compliant.

