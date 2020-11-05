3,690 kg of banned tobacco products seized, 4 arrested

A total of 3,690 kgs of banned tobacco products have been seized from a godown and four people arrested in this connection in Palladam in nearby Tirupur district, police said on Thursday. Based on a tip-off that some people have been supplying the products like gutka by converting an abandoned powerloom unit into a godown, police went to the spot and seized the the items.

The four people, who were at the warehouse, have been arrested, the police said. The exact value of the seized products was yet to be ascertained, they said.

Investigations have begun to find out the source of supply and the network in and around the district, they added..