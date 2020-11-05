Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indonesia suffers first recession in over 20 years, finmin says "worst is over"

But a separate statistics bureau survey showed some 2.6 million people had lost jobs in the year to August due to COVID-19, pushing the unemployment rate to a nine-year high of 7.07%. A 9.8% rise in government spending helped soften the blow, but economists called on more stimulus to lift the economy.

Reuters | Updated: 05-11-2020 15:55 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 15:55 IST
Indonesia suffers first recession in over 20 years, finmin says "worst is over"

Indonesia suffered its first recession in over two decades as the COVID-19 pandemic hit consumption and business activity in Southeast Asia's largest economy, costing millions of jobs, the statistics bureau said on Thursday. Gross domestic product (GDP) shrank by a slightly more than expected 3.49% year-on-year as household consumption and investment fell in the third quarter, official data showed. Economists in a Reuters poll had expected GDP to decline 3% after a 5.32% contraction in the second quarter.

Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati told a news conference the "the worst is over" pointing to a sharp rebound in quarterly GDP in the July-September period. But a separate statistics bureau survey showed some 2.6 million people had lost jobs in the year to August due to COVID-19, pushing the unemployment rate to a nine-year high of 7.07%.

A 9.8% rise in government spending helped soften the blow, but economists called on more stimulus to lift the economy. "The government will focus on further accelerating economic recovery and returning to positive economic growth," said Sri Mulyani, adding authorities would boost spending in the fourth quarter.

The rupiah and the main stock index briefly pared gains after the data. Indonesia's first recession since the Asian financial crisis in 1998 - normally defined as two consecutive quarters of economic contraction - comes as the country has struggled to contain the coronavirus outbreak. It has the highest caseload and COVID-19 death toll in Southeast Asia.

Indonesia introduced restrictions to contain the spread of the virus earlier this year, many of which were lifted in June, but the government imposed a second round of curbs in Jakarta for a month in September. Household consumption, normally the economy's main growth engine, fell 4% on an annual basis in the third quarter, while investment dropped 6.5% and exports tumbled 10.8%.

GDP grew a non-seasonally adjusted 5.05% quarter-on-quarter, up sharply from a 4.19% contraction in the second quarter but below a 5.34% forecast in the Reuters poll. The government had spent 52.8% of its 695.2 trillion rupiah ($48.3 billion) pandemic-relief budget year-to-date, official data showed.

"Given the unfathomably slow pace of fiscal stimulus disbursement ... the pressure is on monetary policy to do more," said Wellian Wiranto, economist with OCBC. Bank Indonesia (BI) Governor Perry Warjiyo has said the central bank has further room to act after 100 basis points of rate cuts this year and more than $30 billion of government bond purchases. BI's next monetary policy review is scheduled on Nov. 18-19.

The data comes after thousands of people took to the streets in the youthful nation in October calling for the reversal of a controversial law aimed at job creation that protesters say comes at the expense of the environment and labour. David Sumual, an economist at Bank Central Asia, said the recession was unlikely to trigger social unrest due to the increase in social spending for the most affected communities. ($1 = 14,390 rupiah) (Additional reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

Also Read: GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares drop as U.S. stimulus talks drag on

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Ashish Sukhadeve Accepted Into Forbes Business Council

Hyderabad Telangana India, Nov 5 ANIBusinessWire India Ashish Sukhadeve, Founder and CEO of Analytics Insight has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners...

SoPs make masks mandatory for all visitors to museums, art galleries and exhibitions.

SoPs make masks mandatory for all visitors to museums, art galleries and exhibitions....

Soccer-South Africa to host both Afcon qualifiers v Sao Tome e Principe

Sao Tome e Principe will give up home advantage in their back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers later this month after agreeing to play both games at opponents South Africa. The teams will meet in the first group stage qualifier in D...

SoPs for museums, art galleries: Use of touch-based digital tech to be limited except where disinfection can be ensured after every use.

SoPs for museums, art galleries Use of touch-based digital tech to be limited except where disinfection can be ensured after every use....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020