Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cigniti Tech Q2 net profit drops 29% to Rs 25 crore

IT firm Cigniti Technologies on Thursday posted a 29 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 25 crore for the second quarter ended September 2020, mainly on account of a one-time provisioning against an income tax order.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2020 16:23 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 16:14 IST
Cigniti Tech Q2 net profit drops 29% to Rs 25 crore
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@IMFNews)

IT firm Cigniti Technologies on Thursday posted a 29 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 25 crore for the second quarter ended September 2020, mainly on account of a one-time provisioning against an income tax order. The company had logged a net profit of Rs 35.72 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Commenting on results, Cigniti Technologies Chief Financial Officer Krishnan Venkatchary told PTI that the company's year-on-year profit has come down on account of one-time write-off of around Rs 8.95 crore which was necessitated for an income tax order received around transfer pricing for 4 years between 2015-2018 in the US. "We have concluded the IT assessment scrutiny in the US. It will not affect us in coming quarters," Venkatchary said. He said the company's EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) has moved up to 20 per cent from 16.5 per cent due to margin improving on account of reduced travel cost and increase in offshore business.

Venkatchary said that software export incentive scheme benefits were not received this year. "The sunset time was March 2020. It has been extended for one year but not notified. We have not approved any income on that account in the coming year. After making all these provisions, we are very confident that we will be making better revenue and profits even during this pandemic time," he said. Total income of Cigniti remained almost flat at Rs 224.12 crore during the reported period as compared to Rs 223.24 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2019-20.

Venkatchary said that income was around 3 per cent higher in US dollar terms..

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Ashish Sukhadeve Accepted Into Forbes Business Council

Hyderabad Telangana India, Nov 5 ANIBusinessWire India Ashish Sukhadeve, Founder and CEO of Analytics Insight has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners...

SoPs make masks mandatory for all visitors to museums, art galleries and exhibitions.

SoPs make masks mandatory for all visitors to museums, art galleries and exhibitions....

Soccer-South Africa to host both Afcon qualifiers v Sao Tome e Principe

Sao Tome e Principe will give up home advantage in their back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers later this month after agreeing to play both games at opponents South Africa. The teams will meet in the first group stage qualifier in D...

SoPs for museums, art galleries: Use of touch-based digital tech to be limited except where disinfection can be ensured after every use.

SoPs for museums, art galleries Use of touch-based digital tech to be limited except where disinfection can be ensured after every use....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020