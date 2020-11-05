AAI signs MoU with NTPC to set up solar power plants at airports

Left Menu
Updated: 05-11-2020 17:15 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 17:15 IST
The Airports Authority of India (AAI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding with an NTPC subsidiary on Thursday to promote usage of electric vehicles and set up solar power plants at its airports. NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam (NVVN), a subsidiary of NTPC, will be provided adequate land and rooftop space free of cost at identified AAI airports to set up solar power plants, a press release said.

The AAI owns and manages more than 100 airports across India. The airports in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mangaluru and Lucknow are managed by private companies and not by the AAI. "In the initial phase, NVVN will be taking up the projects at airports in Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan...The solar capacity required at airports in Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan is around 55 MW and 8 MW, respectively to become 100 per cent solar powered airports," said the AAI's press release.

The release said AAI airports in Tamil Nadu have solar power plants with 3.5 MWp (Mega watt peak) capacity currently. It stated 12 MW solar energy is being purchased through open access for the Chennai airport. "The AAI and NVVN will also jointly work towards supporting the government of India's initiatives for adoption of electric vehicles by creation of public charging infrastructure and promoting usage of electric vehicles at airports," the release noted.

A plan will be developed for adoption of electric vehicles on city side and air side at various airports and provision of electric vehicle charging stations, the release mentioned. The MoU was signed in the presence of senior officials from the AAI, NTPC as well as NVVN, it stated..

