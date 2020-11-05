Net profit of Birla Corporation rises 87 per cent in Q2

Left Menu
Post-tax profit of Birla Corporation, the flagship company of M P Birla group increased 87 per cent at Rs 166.62 crore in the second quarter of current fiscal as compared to Rs 88.34 crore in the similar previous period.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-11-2020 18:04 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 18:04 IST
Post-tax profit of Birla Corporation, the flagship company of M P Birla group increased 87 per cent at Rs 166.62 crore in the second quarter of current fiscal as compared to Rs 88.34 crore in the similar previous period. A spokesperson on Thursday said that revenue of the company increased 1.7 per cent at Rs 1,675.41 crore as against Rs 1,646.73 crore in the similar period previous year.

The company said that the good performance had been due to cost rationalization and recovery in demand in key markets. Birla Corporation had also reduced its discretionary spending such as advertising and marketing expenditure, it said.

