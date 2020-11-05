Left Menu
Development News Edition

WRAPUP 1-UK's Sunak boosts 200 billion-pound job rescue as BoE ramps up bond buying

British finance minister Rishi Sunak ramped up his 200 billion-pound ($262 billion) economic rescue programme once again on Thursday in a coordinated move with the Bank of England, which increased its already-huge purchases of government debt. As England went into a new month-long coronavirus lockdown, Sunak announced the latest in a string of expansions of massive government support in an attempt to slow a surge in unemployment.

Reuters | Updated: 05-11-2020 19:12 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 19:12 IST
WRAPUP 1-UK's Sunak boosts 200 billion-pound job rescue as BoE ramps up bond buying

British finance minister Rishi Sunak ramped up his 200 billion-pound ($262 billion) economic rescue programme once again on Thursday in a coordinated move with the Bank of England, which increased its already-huge purchases of government debt.

As England went into a new month-long coronavirus lockdown, Sunak announced the latest in a string of expansions of massive government support in an attempt to slow a surge in unemployment. He extended the government's costly coronavirus furlough scheme, which provides 80% of the pay of temporarily laid-off workers, until the end of March, and said he would provide billions of pounds of other jobs support.

"It’s clear the economic effects are much longer lasting for businesses than the duration of any restrictions, which is why we have decided to go further with our support," Sunak told parliament. Earlier on Thursday, the Bank of England said it was increasing the size of its government bond purchases by a further 150 billion pounds ($196 billion), helping the government to fund the surge in public spending.

As well as the furlough extension, Sunak increased support for self-employed people and raised guaranteed funding for Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland by 2 billion pounds to 16 billion pounds. Britain is heading for a budget deficit of around 20% of gross domestic product in the current financial year, double its level after the global financial crisis and its highest since World War Two.

Despite the spending, the country faces the worst peak-to-trough contraction of any Group of 20 economy, Moody's said on Oct. 16 when it cut Britain's credit rating. "TOO SLOW"

The opposition Labour Party accused Sunak of being behind the curve by announcing four versions of his economy plan in six weeks, raising the risk of workers losing their jobs. "We need a chancellor who's in front of the problems we face, not one who's always a step behind," Labour's would-be finance minister Anneliese Dodds said in parliament.

"The chancellor can change his mind at the last minute, Mr Speaker, but businesses, can't." The furlough policy will be reviewed in January to see whether employers are able to increase their contributions from their current level of 5% of total employment costs, or about 70 pounds per employee per month.

Sunak's previous plans to scale back Britain's job support were blown off course last weekend when Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the new month-long lockdown for many people and businesses in England. Sunak said on Saturday he was extending the furlough scheme for a month until early December to soften the hit of the new lockdown, only to stretch it out again until the end of March on Thursday.

The scheme supported nearly 9 million jobs at one point and had been forecast to cost around 52 billion pounds over its eight-month lifespan, before the latest extensions. The finance ministry said evidence from the first lockdown showed that the economic effects were much longer lasting for businesses than the duration of restrictions.

The BoE said earlier on Thursday that it expected Britain's unemployment rate would peak at nearly 8% in the second quarter of next year, much higher than its most recent reading of 4.5%. Sunak is also under pressure from members of his own Conservative Party to show he will start to tackle the huge hole in the public finances. ($1 = 0.7642 pounds)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Saudi Arabia to host Formula One night race in 2021

Saudi Arabia will host a Formula One grand prix for the first time next year with a night race on the streets of the countrys second city Jeddah, the sport and organisers announced on Thursday.The November race will be the third in the Midd...

Man held for molesting COVID-19 patient in Mumbai hospital

A 21-year-old security guard was arrested for allegedly molesting a COVID-19 patient at a hospital in the western suburb of Malad here, police said on Thursday. The police on Wednesday nabbed Sanjay Kotewar, attached to a COVID-19 hospital ...

2 injured during encounter in Pulwama

Two unidentified persons were injured during an exchange of fire between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmirs Pulwama district on Thursday, police saidSecurity forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in Lalpora area of ...

Russia's coronavirus tests show false negatives up to 40% of time, official says

Russias coronavirus tests give false negative results up to 40 of the time, a health official said on Thursday as new infections rose and Moscows mayor warned of a worsening situation.The Kremlin, which has said there are no plans for a loc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020