Left Menu
Development News Edition

Schott Kaisha to invest Rs 105 cr to expand vial production capacity

The decision comes at a time when drug manufacturers around the world are undertaking COVID-19 vaccine trials. "Pharma companies all around the world are working relentlessly to find an effective vaccine for COVID-19. The company is closely working with all its clients to supply them with vials and syringes for their vaccine trials and is continuously assessing their requirements to stay ahead of the curve, he added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2020 20:20 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 20:09 IST
Schott Kaisha to invest Rs 105 cr to expand vial production capacity
Representative Image. Image Credit: StoryBlocks

Pharma packaging firm Schott Kaisha on Thursday said it is investing Rs 105 crore in its existing facilities to increase vial production by 30 crore pieces. The decision comes at a time when drug manufacturers around the world are undertaking COVID-19 vaccine trials. Such complex medications are stored in Type 1 glass vials, which are produced at the company's facilities in Gujarat and Daman, Schott Kaisha said in a statement. The company plans to complete the production ramp-up within a record time of 12 months, it added. "Pharma companies all around the world are working relentlessly to find an effective vaccine for COVID-19. As a front-runner in the pharma packaging segment, we are committed to support the vaccine developers with the best packaging solutions," Schott Kaisha Director Rishad Dadachanji said. The company is closely working with all its clients to supply them with vials and syringes for their vaccine trials and is continuously assessing their requirements to stay ahead of the curve, he added.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ladakh standoff: Indian Army to press for expeditious disengagement at 8th round of military talks

The Indian Army is set to press for comprehensive disengagement of troops by the Chinese PLA from all the friction points in eastern Ladakh at the eighth round of Corps Commander-level talks on Friday, official sources said. The talks are s...

Odisha approves 5 mega investment proposals worth Rs 92,713 crore

The Odisha government on Thursday accorded in-principle approval for five mega investment proposals worth Rs 92,713 crore which upon grounding will generate employment for 31,979 people, official sources said. The mega investment proposals ...

Maha minister pushes for firecracker-free Diwali amid pandemic

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday said he favours a firecracker-free Diwali this year to reduce air pollution and prevent rise in coronavirus cases. In a media statement released here following a review meeting with offici...

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

A 22-year-old civil services aspirant has been arrested for allegedly downloading paid videos of a private coaching centre and selling them on discounted rates on online platforms, police said on Thursday. The accused Priyadarshan Tiwari, s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020