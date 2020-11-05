Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dish TV posts Rs 64.5 cr net profit for Sept quarter

Direct-to-home company DishTV India Ltd on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 64.51 crore for the second quarter ended September 30. DishTV's total expenses were at Rs 766.55 crore as against Rs 897.67 crore a year ago, down 14.60 per cent. Shares of DishTV India Ltd on Thursday settled at Rs 11.50 on the BSE, down 2.04 per cent from the previous close..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2020 21:22 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 21:15 IST
Dish TV posts Rs 64.5 cr net profit for Sept quarter
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Direct-to-home company DishTV India Ltd on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 64.51 crore for the second quarter ended September 30. The company had reported a net loss of Rs 96.37 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, Dish TV said in a BSE filing.

Its revenue from operations during July-September 2020 fell 5.24 per cent to Rs 846.36 crore, compared with Rs 893.18 crore in the year-ago period. DishTV India Group CEO Anil Dua said, "Our performance during the quarter was in line with our larger strategic decisions such as disciplined acquisition and sensible capital investment. Lower overall revenues were more than offset by our expense management measures." Its subscription revenue stood at Rs 765.7 crore, down 3.32 per cent as against Rs 792 crore a year ago.

"In the absence of fresh television content from pay entertainment broadcasters, subscribers remained picky in channel selection," said DishTV in a post-earnings statement. Its advertisement income was Rs 8.3 crore, down 76.61 per cent as against Rs 35.5 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

However, revenue from 'additional marketing, promotional fee and bandwidth charges' rose 44.50 per cent to Rs 50 crore as against Rs 34.6 crore. "We continue to be cautious yet agile, listening to market and customer voices.

"As we tread through these never-seen-before times, we remain committed to leveraging our strengths and overcoming our shortcomings to keep DishTV India strong, relevant and profitable," Dua said. DishTV's total expenses were at Rs 766.55 crore as against Rs 897.67 crore a year ago, down 14.60 per cent.

Shares of DishTV India Ltd on Thursday settled at Rs 11.50 on the BSE, down 2.04 per cent from the previous close..

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Water pipeline bursts in Mumbai's Andheri area

A 72-inch water pipeline burst at Sakinaka in suburban Andheri East on Thursday evening, an official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said. The pipeline ruptured during road repair work near Harmani Apartment on Krishnalal Marwah R...

How much time do you need to complete Hathras case probe: Allahabad HC asks CBI

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has asked the CBI to let it know on November 25 how much time it would take to complete the probe into the Hathras gangrape and murder case. It has also asked the Central Reserve Police Force CR...

In cities across U.S., dueling protests sprout up as vote-counting drags on

A second day of sometimes dueling demonstrations over the integrity of the U.S. presidential election started early on Thursday in Philadelphia and other cities as ballot counting dragged on in a handful of states that would decide the outc...

Posters of absconding anti-CAA agitators come up again in Lucknow

Posters with pictures of 12 people who allegedly took part in a violent protest against the citizenship law last year and are absconding have cropped up again here, police said on Thursday. The posters come up months after the local adminis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020