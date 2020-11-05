India-Indonesia joint working group on coal holds discussions

The fifth Joint Working Group (JWG) on coal between India and Indonesia discussed various issues through video conferencing and the coal ministry provided an overview of the domestic coal sector. The meeting of the JWG was hosted through video conferencing due to travel restrictions on account of COVID-19 pandemic.

It was chaired from the Indian side by Additional Secretary at the coal ministry Vinod Kumar Tiwari. From the Indonesian side, the meeting was chaired by Jonson Pakpahan, Director for Mineral and Coal, Non Tax State Revenue of Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, the ministry said in a statement on Thursday. In his opening remarks, Tiwari provided an overview of the coal sector in India and presented emerging scenario for the future.

He highlighted India's initiatives for self-sufficiency in coal under Aatmanirbhar Bharat and imperatives for businesses in coal sector in both the countries. The ministry made presentations on Indian coal policy reforms, coking coal exploration and commercial mining, followed by presentations by the Indonesian side on coal policy and current coal business updates, deep seated coal potential in Indonesia, according to the statement.

For flagging the legacy trade issues by investors, a B2B session coordinated by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) provided for frank discussions and sought resolution of issues by the Governments of Indonesian and India, it added. "Emerging business opportunities in both the countries were highlighted by respective delegations," the statement said.