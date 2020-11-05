Sweden and Germany removed from England's travel corridors

Sweden and Germany removed from England's travel corridorsReuters | London | Updated: 05-11-2020 22:45 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 22:45 IST
Britain said on Thursday it was removing Germany and Sweden from its list of countries where travellers would not have to quarantine on arrival in England.
"From 4 a.m. Saturday 7th November, if you arrive into the UK from these destinations you will need to self-isolate," transport minister Grant Shapps said on Twitter.
He added no countries were being added to the list of travel corridors. England entered a second countrywide lockdown on Thursday meaning people must stay at home, barring a limited number of exceptions.
