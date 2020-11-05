Left Menu
Vismay Sharma to join L’Oreal’s executive committee

He is associated with the company for about 26 years. In his new role, Sharma will be leading the newly created South Asia Pacific Middle East North Africa Zone, called SAPMENA, effective from January 01, 2021.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2020 23:18 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

French personal care maker L'Oreal has announced to elevate its UK and Ireland CEO Vismay Sharma to its executive committee. Sharma is the first Indian to join L'Oreal's Executive Committee. He is associated with the company for about 26 years.

In his new role, Sharma will be leading the newly created South Asia Pacific Middle East North Africa Zone, called SAPMENA, effective from January 01, 2021. "South Asia and the Middle East/North Africa Zone will be joined to create the SAPMENA Zone. This important new Zone will be entrusted to Vismay Sharma, who will join L'Oreal's Executive Committee," the company said in a statement.

Sharma had joined L'Oreal Group in India in 1994, where he has led both the consumer products and professional products divisions. In 2012, he was appointed CEO for L'Oreal Indonesia. Since 2016, he has been CEO for L'Oreal in the UK and Ireland, the statement added.

The executive committee is responsible for managing the group's various activities in line with the strategic guidelines set out by its board. Its members are in charge of operational divisions, corporate functions, and geographical regions on a global basis. L'Oreal has decided to change the geographical scope of some of its zones following the departure of its APAC Zone President Jochen ZaumseilL, who will retire on January 1, 2021.

Its North Asia Zone will regroup Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea, and will be led by Fabrice Megarbane, in addition to his current duties as CEO of L'Oreal China and a member of the executive committee. A new sub-Saharan Africa Zone will be entrusted to Burkhard Pieroth.

Commenting over the development, L'Oreal Chairman and CEO Jean-Paul Agon said: "This new organization will allow us to respond even better to the diversity of our consumers and their expectations, by providing them with products and services adapted to their local realities, wherever they are. More than ever, the Group is pursuing its goal of Creating Beauty that moves the world."

