Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trent Q2 net loss at Rs 78.56 cr

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) Tata group retail firm Trent Ltd on Thursday reported a consolidated net loss at Rs 78.56 crore for the second quarter ended September 30. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 17.27 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, Trent said in a BSE filing. Its revenue from operations stood at Rs 585.37 crore during the quarter under review.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2020 23:38 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 23:22 IST
Trent Q2 net loss at Rs 78.56 cr
Representative image Image Credit: StoryBlocks

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) Tata group retail firm Trent Ltd on Thursday reported a consolidated net loss at Rs 78.56 crore for the second quarter ended September 30. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 17.27 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, Trent said in a BSE filing.

Its revenue from operations stood at Rs 585.37 crore during the quarter under review. It was Rs 865.87 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. Trent's total expenses were at Rs 708.20 crore in Q2/FY 2020-21.

The company, however, said that the financial performance for the current quarter was not comparable. "Given the unprecedented circumstances, the results for the current quarter and half-year are not comparable with that of the corresponding quarter and half-year of the previous year," it said.

Commenting on the performance, Trent Chairman Noel N Tata said: "We are witnessing encouraging recovery playing out across our concepts even as COVID-related concerns continue. The improving consumer traction coupled with growing acceptance/ adoption of safety protocols by key stakeholders is welcome". Trent expects the current festive season to be "relatively positive".

"As the recovery rate of COVID cases continues to improve, we are cautiously optimistic on the outlook for accelerating recovery and return to profitability in the second half. Near term uncertainties notwithstanding, we are continuing focus on building out differentiated brands and strong expansion of our reach through stores and digital platforms," he said. Trent operates Westside (chain of fashion retail stores), Trent Hypermarket (food, grocery and daily needs segment under the Star banner), Landmark Stores (family entertainment format store) and Zudio in value format fashion segment.

Westside has 166 stores measuring 8,000-34,000 sq ft across 88 cities, while Zudio has 88. Shares of Trent Ltd on Thursday settled at Rs 678.05 on the BSE, down 1.50 per cent over the previous close.

TRENDING

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Why Memories of the Alhambra Season 2 can’t be dropped, what latest we know

Calcutta HC bans firecrackers on Kali Puja

'Liquid window' harnesses light and heat to save energy in buildings

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mink 'good reservoirs' for COVID-19, Denmark shows courage in cull -WHO

Mink appear to be susceptible to the new SARS-CoV-2 virus and good reservoirs for the disease, with a mutated strain having caused infections in a dozen people in Denmark, a World Health Organization official said on Thursday. Denmark plans...

Haryana govt rejects opposition charge of illegal registration of properties

The Haryana government on Thursday rejected the Oppositions claims that illegal registration of immovable properties had taken place in the state. Replying to a calling attention notice in Haryana Vidhan Sabha here, Deputy Chief Ministe...

Mamata hits out at Shah, blames Centre for hike in prices of potato and onion

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tHursday hit out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah for asking the people of the state to uproot the TMC government in the 2021 state polls and said it was the duty of the Centre to ensure that the ...

Hungary will start to import Russia's COVID-19 vaccine from December

Hungary will start importing small quantities of a Russian-made COVID-19 vaccine in December for final testing and licensing, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said in a Facebook video on Thursday.Budapest will ramp up Russian vaccine import...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020