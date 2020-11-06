Nigeria: Lagos Governor calls governors to look into their expenditure profile

Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on November 5 has called on governors to look into their expenditure profile and do away with unnecessary spending.

Sanwo-Olu made the call during the 22nd Annual Tax Conference of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN) held at Victoria Island, Lagos.

He said that cutting unnecessary spending would increase the state´s revenue for government to have more resources to meet the basic needs of the people.

According to him, there is a need for better utilisation of tax payers' money by public office holders so as to build the trust of the citizens.

He said that state executives must work toward having a better reform process.

The governor disclosed that he was yet to use state resources to purchase any vehicle for himself since he assumed office as governor on May 29, 2019.

He said that it was not necessarily fanciful that governors must buy brand new vehicles when there was no need for them.

"We need to look at our expenditure profile as Chief Executive of our state and ask ourselves, where can I cut the red tape; what can I do away with so as to increase the revenue of my state or even make available more money for my state.

"What I have done to date is that I have not purchased any single official vehicle for myself, for any of my personal staff or any of my family members from the government purse," said Sanwo-Olu.