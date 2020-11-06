Left Menu
Development News Edition

New Majerhat Bridge likely to be thrown open to public in Dec

The newly constructed cable- stayed Majerhat Bridge in the city is expected to be thrown open to public early next month after the completion of load testing, a senior official of the state PWD department said on Friday. Work for laying bitumen on the new bridge is on in full swing and it will be completed by this week-end, the official said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 06-11-2020 15:32 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 15:32 IST
New Majerhat Bridge likely to be thrown open to public in Dec

The newly constructed cable- stayed Majerhat Bridge in the city is expected to be thrown open to public early next month after the completion of load testing, a senior official of the state PWD department said on Friday. A portion of the bridge, that connected the city to Behala area and beyond, had collapsed on September 4, 2018, killing two persons.

Following the collapse, the entire structure on Diamond Harbour Road was demolished to build the new cable-stayed bridge. Work for laying bitumen on the new bridge is on in full swing and it will be completed by this week-end, the official said. The structure has also got its coat of paint.

"As soon as the laying of bitumen is over, we will seek clearance from the Railway authorities to conduct the load test on the bridge," the official said. The ROB portion of the bridge falls within the Eastern Railway and load testing has to be cleared by the zonal railway.

"Almost all work has been done. Now we have to conduct load testing, which is a crucial aspect of construction. It is the final step before the structure can be thrown open for public. We are targeting early December and are quite hopeful about it," the official told PTI. Load testing will hopefully be over before the last week of November, he said.

The load tests, which will be conducted over a period of three to four days, are necessary to check the strength of the cable-stayed spans and any possible deviation, the official said..

  • READ MORE ON:
  • ROB

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

Calcutta HC bans firecrackers on Kali Puja

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai, Nov 6 (PTI) OILSEEDS PRICES:-

OILSEEDS PRICES- OILS per 10 Kgs- G.Nut Raw 1380.00 Kardi Expeller - Sesame Expeller - Sunflower Exp. 1130.00 Sunflower Exp.Ref. 1170.00 CottonseedRefined 1000.00 Refined Palm Oil 938.00 Soyabe...

UN says needs $655 million to avert new measles and polio epidemics

Severe disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic to immunisation campaigns against measles and polio are putting millions of vulnerable children at risk from deadly and debilitating diseases, United Nations agencies said on Friday. Issuin...

Meeting held over Maha Legislature's winter session in Nagpur

Officials and security staff of the Maharashtra Legislature held a meeting in Nagpur on Friday to take stock of the preparations for the winter session scheduled to be held in that city from December 7. The meeting was attended by Legislatu...

Lufthansa could need more money next year - Spiegel cites govt document

The German government believes flag carrier airline Lufthansa could need more money next year, Der Spiegel magazine reported, citing an internal government document. It also cited an unnamed government representative as saying that official...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020