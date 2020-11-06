Left Menu
Central Bank of India net profit rises 20 pc to Rs 161 cr in Sept quarter

The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 134 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. Its total income grew nearly 2 per cent to Rs 6,833.94 crore during July-September 2020, against Rs 6,703.71 crore in the year-ago period, Central Bank of India said in a regulatory filing.

Central Bank of India on Friday reported over 20 per cent rise in its net profit at Rs 161 crore for the second quarter ended September 30. The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 134 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Its total income grew nearly 2 per cent to Rs 6,833.94 crore during July-September 2020, against Rs 6,703.71 crore in the year-ago period, Central Bank of India said in a regulatory filing. Operating profit improved to Rs 1,458 crore, registering a growth of 42.16 per cent from Rs 1,026 crore a year ago, it said.

The lender also improved on its bad assets ratio with the gross non-performing assets (NPAs) falling to 17.36 per cent of gross advances by the end of September 2020, from 19.89 per cent by the end of September 2019. Net NPAs fell to 5.60 per cent, against 7.90 per cent in the year-ago quarter.

In value terms, the gross NPAs fell to Rs 30,785.43 crore from Rs 33,497.22 crore, while net NPAs stood at Rs 8,683.58 crore as against Rs 11,551.91 crore. Provisions for bad loans and contingencies, however, rose to Rs 1,104.92 crore for the reported quarter of 2020-21, from Rs 791.33 crore in the year-ago period. The bank's total business stands at Rs 5,00,737 crore as against Rs 4,73,080 crore, it added.

Provision coverage ratio also improved to 82.24 per cent, against 76.68 per cent a year ago. While the cost of deposits deduced to 4.45 per cent from 5.18 per cent a year ago, the net interest margin improved to 3.35 per cent from 2.82 per cent, the lender said.

Shares of the bank on Friday closed at Rs 11.57 apiece on the BSE, up 3.77 per cent from previous close..

