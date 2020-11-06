Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italian 10-year government bond yield falls to record low as U.S. election gridlock lingers

Spanish yields also fell by around 1 bps, while those in Portugal steadied. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden took a narrow lead over President Donald Trump in the battleground state of Georgia early on Friday, edging closer to winning the White House in a nail-biting contest as a handful of undecided states continue to count votes.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-11-2020 18:05 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 17:45 IST
Italian 10-year government bond yield falls to record low as U.S. election gridlock lingers
Representative Image

Italian 10-year government bond yield fell to a record low on Friday as Southern European bonds were in demand on Friday as riskier assets were supported by the gridlock in the U.S. presidential election. Italian five-year yields were still in negative territory, after falling below zero percent for the first time on Thursday.

Lyn Graham-Taylor, rates strategist at Rabobank, said the overall risk-on mood supported Italian yields, but added that the Bank of Italy's buyback of five-year government bonds could also have been the reason for Italian yields falling by more than their peers. Italy has bought back five bonds with maturities ranging from 2021 to 2023 for a total of 4 billion euros ($4.75 billion), the Treasury said on Friday.

The Italian 10-year BTP yield was down by 2.3 basis points at 0.610%, having fallen to 0.603% earlier, its lowest on record. Five-year Italian government bond yields fell 1.3 bps at -0.008%. Yields were unfazed by the fact that Italian retail sales fell -0.8% in September from the month before.

Italy will continue issuing bonds dedicated to retail investors next year and beyond, the Treasury's head of debt Davide Iacovoni said on Friday. Spanish yields also fell by around 1 bps, while those in Portugal steadied.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden took a narrow lead over President Donald Trump in the battleground state of Georgia early on Friday, edging closer to winning the White House in a nail-biting contest as a handful of undecided states continue to count votes. "The new political landscape may well prove supportive for risk assets," said ING analysts in a note to clients.

"As the U.S. election vote proceeded at a snail's pace over the past two days, we observed a shift in the dominating narrative in financial markets. Risk assets have used that time to come to terms with a Biden 'lame duck' presidency, and some have even hailed it as the sweet spot," ING analysts said. With Biden leading in results but seen now unlikely to win the Senate, there was a large unwind of bets on a Democratic sweep of both Houses, a so-called "Blue Wave".

As result, investors weighed prospects for big stimulus measures while cheering fading expectations of higher taxes and new regulations. Benchmark 10-year German government bond yields were down by 1 bp at -0.641%.

U.S. non-farm payrolls later in the day are set, according to economists polled by Reuters, to come in slightly weaker for October than for the previous month, albeit likely to be overshadowed by the uncertainty surrounding the election.

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CM slams Bedi for rejecting govt proposals, returning files

Puducherry, Nov 6 PTI Chief Minister of Puducherry V Narayanasamy on Friday asked Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi to accept proposals of the territorial government as repeated rejection of them only creates a bad impression of her among the ...

Dhampur Sugar Q2 profit jumps to Rs 28 cr

Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd on Friday reported nearly 14-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 28.15 crore for the second quarter ended September 30Its net profit stood at Rs 2.05 crore in the year-ago periodThe total income rose to Rs...

In West Bengal there are three laws - one for the nephew, one for minority appeasement and one for common people : Union home minister in Kolkata.

In West Bengal there are three laws - one for the nephew, one for minority appeasement and one for common people Union home minister in Kolkata....

Former Kosovo President Thaci to face war crimes judges on Monday

Former Kosovo President Hashim Thaci, who suddenly resigned and was taken into the custody of a war crimes tribunal on Thursday, will face a judge for the first time on Monday, the court said. Thaci, a wartime hero turned politician, arrive...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020