Poland's PM sees new support for economy at 9-10 bln zlotys

Poland's new support designed to help the economy survive the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic will amount at 9-10 billion zlotys ($2.4 billion-$2.6 billion) or more if total lockdown is introduced, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Friday.

Morawiecki also said that the government was using different tools, including fiscal and monetary policies, to fight the crisis. ($1 = 3.8099 zlotys)