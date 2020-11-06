Left Menu
Development News Edition

Poland's PM sees new support for economy at 9-10 bln zlotys

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 06-11-2020 18:03 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 18:03 IST
Poland's PM sees new support for economy at 9-10 bln zlotys

Poland's new support designed to help the economy survive the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic will amount at 9-10 billion zlotys ($2.4 billion-$2.6 billion) or more if total lockdown is introduced, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Friday.

Morawiecki also said that the government was using different tools, including fiscal and monetary policies, to fight the crisis. ($1 = 3.8099 zlotys)

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CM slams Bedi for rejecting govt proposals, returning files

Puducherry, Nov 6 PTI Chief Minister of Puducherry V Narayanasamy on Friday asked Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi to accept proposals of the territorial government as repeated rejection of them only creates a bad impression of her among the ...

Dhampur Sugar Q2 profit jumps to Rs 28 cr

Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd on Friday reported nearly 14-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 28.15 crore for the second quarter ended September 30Its net profit stood at Rs 2.05 crore in the year-ago periodThe total income rose to Rs...

In West Bengal there are three laws - one for the nephew, one for minority appeasement and one for common people : Union home minister in Kolkata.

In West Bengal there are three laws - one for the nephew, one for minority appeasement and one for common people Union home minister in Kolkata....

Former Kosovo President Thaci to face war crimes judges on Monday

Former Kosovo President Hashim Thaci, who suddenly resigned and was taken into the custody of a war crimes tribunal on Thursday, will face a judge for the first time on Monday, the court said. Thaci, a wartime hero turned politician, arrive...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020