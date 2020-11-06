Left Menu
Shares of Bank of India on Friday gained 3 per cent after the firm reported an over two-fold jump in September quarter consolidated net profit. In volume terms, 6.97 lakh shares were traded on BSE and over 71 lakh on NSE. Bank of India on Friday reported an over two-fold jump in September quarter consolidated net profit at Rs 543.47 crore as bad assets came down.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2020 18:58 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 18:58 IST
Bank of India shares gain 3 pc after Q2 earnings

Shares of Bank of India on Friday gained 3 per cent after the firm reported an over two-fold jump in September quarter consolidated net profit. The stock closed with a gain of 3.01 per cent at Rs 41.10 on BSE. During the day, it jumped 4.88 per cent to Rs 41.85.

At NSE, it rose by 2.89 per cent to settle at Rs 41. In volume terms, 6.97 lakh shares were traded on BSE and over 71 lakh on NSE.

Bank of India on Friday reported an over two-fold jump in September quarter consolidated net profit at Rs 543.47 crore as bad assets came down. The bank posted a net profit of Rs 257.31 crore for the same quarter a year ago.

Total income rose to Rs 12,477.79 crore in July-September 2020-21 from Rs 12,062.55 crore in the year-ago period, the state-owned lender said in a regulatory filing..

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

