Left Menu
Development News Edition

Union Bank of India net jumps 55 pc to Rs 517 cr in Q2

State-owned Union Bank of India on Friday reported a 55.3 per cent jump in its net profit at Rs 517 crore in the second quarter ended September. Provision coverage ratio improved to 83.16 per cent as of September 30, 2020, compared to 74.26 per cent in the year-ago period. Shares of Union Bank closed at Rs 24.50 apiece on BSE, up 1.45 per cent from the previous close..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2020 20:52 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 20:45 IST
Union Bank of India net jumps 55 pc to Rs 517 cr in Q2
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@UnionBankTweets)

State-owned Union Bank of India on Friday reported a 55.3 per cent jump in its net profit at Rs 517 crore in the second quarter ended September. The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 333 crore in the three months ended June 2020.

It had a net loss of Rs 1,194 crore in the quarter ended September 2019. Net interest income grew by 6.1 per cent to Rs 6,293 crore in the July-September period of 2020-21 from Rs 5,934 crore in the same period of 2019-20, Union Bank said in a release.

The lender's net interest income in the latest September quarter was down compared to Rs 6,403 crore in the June quarter. Gross Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) ratio improved to 14.71 per cent of the gross advances at the end of September this year from 15.75 per cent by September 2019.

Net NPAs fell to 4.13 per cent as of September from 6.40 per cent in the year-ago period. Provision coverage ratio improved to 83.16 per cent as of September 30, 2020, compared to 74.26 per cent in the year-ago period.

Shares of Union Bank closed at Rs 24.50 apiece on BSE, up 1.45 per cent from the previous close..

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India and Italy ink 15 agreements; unveil action plan to further expand ties

India and Italy inked 15 pacts and finalised an ambitious action plan to further expand their ties following a virtual summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Italian counterpart Giuseppe Conte that primarily focused on ramping ...

IPL 13: To do well under pressure is heartening, says SRH all-rounder Holder

Royal Challengers Bangalore failed to rise to the challenge in the Eliminator of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League as they managed just 1317 in their 20 overs against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Friday. Pu...

Dutch PM Rutte condemns threats to teacher over cartoon

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Friday that threats that forced a teacher in the port city of Rotterdam to go hiding after some students objected to a political cartoon displayed in his classroom must not be tolerated. Rutte spoke hour...

Canara Bank cuts MCLRs by 0.05-0.15 pc for various tenors

State-owned Canara Bank on Friday said it has cut the marginal cost of fund based lending rates MCLR by 0.05-0.15 per cent with effect from November 7. The one-year MCLR -- the benchmark for most of the consumer loans -- has been reduced by...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020