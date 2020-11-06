Rawat to celebrate U'khand foundation day in Gairsain

Left Menu
PTI | Gopeshwar | Updated: 06-11-2020 21:54 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat will celebrate the Uttarakhand foundation day in summer capital Gairsain next Monday. Chamoli District Magistrate Swati Bhadoriya held a meeting on Friday to assess the preparations in Gairsain in view of the chief minister's upcoming visit.

Uttarakhand was formed as a separate state on November 9, 2000, after its bifurcation from Uttar Pradesh. Gairsain was declared the summer capital in March this year shortly before the imposition of the coronavirus lockdown. The declaration partially fulfilled a long-standing demand of the hill people of the state.

Those who spearheaded the movement for statehood in the 1990s wanted Gairsain to be made its permanent capital. But political parties were non-committal on the issue.

