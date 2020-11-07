Left Menu
Development News Edition

Recovery in domestic air passenger traffic continues in October: Icra

On a year-on-year basis, however, the domestic travel demand declined 58 per cent and internationally the fall was 87 per cent, it said. The Indian aviation industry has witnessed continued recovery in domestic passenger traffic in October with a sequential growth (over September) of around 33 per cent to around 52 lakh passengers, Icra said in a release on Friday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-11-2020 11:45 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 11:45 IST
Recovery in domestic air passenger traffic continues in October: Icra

Domestic air travel demand continued on an upward trajectory month-on-month, with the October volume witnessing a 33 per cent growth to 52 lakh passengers over September, Icra said. On a year-on-year basis, however, the domestic travel demand declined 58 per cent and internationally the fall was 87 per cent, it said.

The Indian aviation industry has witnessed continued recovery in domestic passenger traffic in October with a sequential growth (over September) of around 33 per cent to around 52 lakh passengers, Icra said in a release on Friday. Icra further noted that the capacity deployment in October 2020 at around 52 per cent over the same month last year, is a significant increase over the around 33 per cent capacity deployed in August and around 46 per cent capacity in September this year.

The Civil Aviation Ministry in June had permitted increasing the capacity to 45 per cent with effect from June 27 from a maximum of one-third at the time of resumption of domestic flights from May 25, which was further scaled up to 60 per cent from September 2. The capacity is expected to go up to 70-75 per cent in the coming days in view of the festive season, the government had said.

According to Icra, the cumulative domestic passenger volumes since the resumption of domestic flight services in a graded manner from May 25, till October 31, was around 16 million. "The number of flights departing has also gradually increased from 416 on Day 1 to 1,749 on Day 156 (October 26, 2020). For October, the average daily departures were around 1,574, significantly lower than the average daily departures of 3,031 in October 2019, though better than around 1,311 in September 2020," said Kinjal Shah, Vice President, ICRA.

Also, the average number of passengers per flight during October 2020, was 106, as against an average of 131 passengers per flight in October 2019, she said. Therefore, it is expected that the domestic aviation industry operated at a passenger load factor (PLF) of around 68 per cent in October 2020, as against 83.6 per cent in October 2019, that too on a low capacity, she added.

PLF or seat factor is a measure of how much of an airline's passenger carrying capacity is used or average percentage of seats filled in an aircraft. According to Shah, the PLF for October was higher than 63.2 per cent in September, despite the increase in capacity deployment by around 24 per cent.

Under the Vande Bharat Mission, the international passenger traffic, both (inbound and outbound, was 10,96,709 between May 7 (when the services commenced) to October 31, as per Icra. The international passenger traffic declined 87 per cent to 255,075 year-on-year, though sequentially it improved by about 22 per cent, Icra said in the release.

TRENDING

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

Payments on WhatsApp now available for Android and iOS users in India

iOS 14.2 / iPadOS 14.2 update brings 100 new emoji, wallpapers and bug fixes

Health News Roundup: U.S. government looking into Pfizer's operations in China; British police arrest 104 Londoners for breach of lockdown restrictions and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Important to talk about mental health, says Chelsea's Chilwell

Chelsea full back Ben Chilwell has urged people suffering from mental health issues to speak out about their problems and seek the support they need. Chilwell, who joined Chelsea in the close season on a five-year contract from Leicester Ci...

Armed forces must be ready to combat hybrid threats: IAF chief

Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria on Saturday said that todays battle-space is highly complex and multi-dimensional with unpredictable security scenarios, and the armed forces have to be prepared for hybrid threats emanating fr...

Over 30 kg of firecrackers seized from shop in Delhi, owner held

Over 30 kg of illegal firecrackers were recovered from a shop in Delhis Dabri area and its owner arrested, police said on Saturday. Rakesh Bansal was arrested on Friday after two policemen on patrolling duty received information that illega...

Recovery in domestic air passenger traffic continues in October: Icra

Domestic air travel demand continued on an upward trajectory month-on-month, with the October volume witnessing a 33 per cent growth to 52 lakh passengers over September, Icra said. On a year-on-year basis, however, the domestic travel dema...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020