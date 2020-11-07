D-Link Q2 profit falls marginally to Rs 9.7 cr
Telecom gear maker D-Link on Saturday posted a marginal dip of 1.5 per cent in consolidated net profit at Rs 9.76 crore for September quarter. The company posted a net profit of Rs 9.91 crore in the same quarter a year ago.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2020 18:45 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 18:45 IST
Telecom gear maker D-Link on Saturday posted a marginal dip of 1.5 per cent in consolidated net profit at Rs 9.76 crore for September quarter. The company posted a net profit of Rs 9.91 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Total income declined 3.5 per cent to Rs 186 crore during the quarter from Rs 192.78 crore in the year-ago period.
