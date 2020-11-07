Left Menu
Development News Edition

Buffett's Berkshire hurt by pandemic even as Apple boosts profit

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday posted a lower operating profit as the coronavirus pandemic weighed on some of its businesses, though gains in stocks such as Apple Inc fueled a big quarterly net profit. The conglomerate disclosed it repurchased a record $9.3 billion of its underperforming stock in the quarter, and $16 billion so far this year, as Buffett remained unable to find huge acquisitions to spur growth.

Reuters | Updated: 07-11-2020 19:57 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 19:55 IST
Buffett's Berkshire hurt by pandemic even as Apple boosts profit
Berkshire also said that while some businesses are rebounding from the pandemic's depth, the pain persists at its Precision Castparts aircraft and industrial parts unit, which is expecting thousands of additional job losses. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday posted a lower operating profit as the coronavirus pandemic weighed on some of its businesses, though gains in stocks such as Apple Inc fueled a big quarterly net profit.

The conglomerate disclosed it repurchased a record $9.3 billion of its underperforming stock in the quarter, and $16 billion so far this year, as Buffett remained unable to find huge acquisitions to spur growth. Berkshire also said that while some businesses are rebounding from the pandemic's depth, the pain persists at its Precision Castparts aircraft and industrial parts unit, which is expecting thousands of additional job losses.

Third-quarter operating profit fell 32% to $5.48 billion, or about $3,488 per Class A share, from $8.07 billion a year earlier. Meanwhile, net income rose 82% to $30.14 billion, or $18,994 per Class A share, from $16.52 billion, or $10,119 per share, a year earlier.

Net results included $24.77 billion of gains from investments such as Apple, which rose 27% in the quarter and at $111.7 billion is by far Berkshire's biggest stock holding. It appeared nonetheless that Berkshire may have sold some Apple stock in the quarter because the stake should have been a few billion dollars higher, based on previously disclosed stakes, if none of it was sold.

Net results are volatile because an accounting rule requires Berkshire to report gains and losses on its common stock investments even if it does no buying and selling. The company had posted a $26.3 billion second-quarter profit but lost $49.75 billion in the first quarter. It ended September with $145.7 billion of cash and equivalents.

Berkshire said most of its operating businesses have been negatively affected by the pandemic, though in the third quarter several experienced significant increases in revenue and earnings from the second quarter. Year-over-year profit fell just 8% at the BNSF railroad despite lower shipping volumes.

But at Precision, where Berkshire had taken a $9.8 billion writedown in August, quarterly pretax profit fell 80% and expects that by year-end it will have shed 40% of its workforce. That equates to roughly 13,400 jobs, or 3,400 more than Berkshire previously disclosed had been lost.

TRENDING

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

Payments on WhatsApp now available for Android and iOS users in India

Rick and Morty Season 5 will be out quicker, Netflix tweets Season 4 part 2 release date

iOS 14.2 / iPadOS 14.2 update brings 100 new emoji, wallpapers and bug fixes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

DSSP to fight upcoming DDC polls on plank of statehood for Jammu region

Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan Party chairman and former minister Choudhary Lal Singh on Saturday said his party would participate in the upcoming District Development Council polls on the plank of getting statehood for Jammu region. He said his...

Medium-intensity earthquake hits south Gujarat; no casualty

An earthquake of 4.3 magnitude rocked south Gujarat on Saturday afternoon, affecting Bharuch and Surat districts, an official from the Institute of Seismological Research ISR said. According to Gandhinagar-based ISR, the medium- intensity e...

PM to flag off Ro-Pax ferry service in Gujarat on Nov 8

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday flag off a Ro-Pax ferry service between Hazira and Ghogha in Gujarat via video conferencing. The service is expected to reduce a distance of 370 kms to 90 km through the sea route, thereby saving ...

Guinea court confirms President Conde's re-election for third term

Guineas top court on Saturday confirmed President Alpha Condes victory in last months election, rejecting accusations of fraud and handing him a third term his opponents say is unconstitutional. A campaign earlier this year by Conde, 82, to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020