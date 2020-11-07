Left Menu
Development News Edition

NCRTC, BEL join hands to develop indigenous platform screen doors

According to an official in the NCRTC, which is tasked to implement the country's first regional rapid transit system (RRTS), platform screen doors (PSD) are currently imported and that the new move will give an impetus to 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India). The official said the NCRTC and the BEL would indigenously develop the PSD system for the upcoming bus rapid transit system (BRTS), mass rapid transit system (MRTS), RRTS and high-speed rail projects in India, as well as abroad.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2020 20:30 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 20:19 IST
NCRTC, BEL join hands to develop indigenous platform screen doors
According to the NCRTC, besides helping in better crowd management at the stations, PSDs also prevent any untoward incidents like jumping or falling on the track. Image Credit: Pixabay

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation and the Bharat Electronics Limited inked a memorandum of understanding on Saturday to develop indigenous platform screen doors, which act as a safety barrier between the passengers and tracks, under the self-reliant India scheme. According to an official in the NCRTC, which is tasked to implement the country's first regional rapid transit system (RRTS), platform screen doors (PSD) are currently imported and that the new move will give an impetus to 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India).

The official said the NCRTC and the BEL would indigenously develop the PSD system for the upcoming bus rapid transit system (BRTS), mass rapid transit system (MRTS), RRTS and high-speed rail projects in India, as well as abroad. According to the NCRTC, besides helping in better crowd management at the stations, PSDs also prevent any untoward incidents like jumping or falling on the track. It not only helps in reducing the risks of accidents but also prevents suicides.

The Delhi Metro has also installed PSDs at some of its stations. "Existing metro systems are also realising the need to install PSDs for ensuring passenger safety. The NCRTC and BEL in collaboration will design and develop PSDs for different rail-based systems in India and abroad," the official said.

Asked when the indigenous PSDs would start coming, a source said the prototype would be ready in the next two-three years. The 17-km priority corridor of the 82-km Delhi-Meerut RRTS from Sahibabad to Duhai in Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh will be operational in 2023, and the entire corridor will be operational in 2025. The RRTS trains can attain a top speed of 180 kilometres per hour.

In a statement, NCRTC managing director Vinay Kumar Singh said: "NCRTC is working continuously towards identifying items that are presently being imported for MRTS/RRTS/high-speed rail projects and make strategies to bring such technologies to India through RRTS project to trigger domestic capacity development." "Indigenous development of PSDs is one such step towards realising the vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat. Made in India PSDs will not only benefit the upcoming RRTS corridors but will also benefit the upcoming and existing BRTS/metro rail systems/high-speed rail projects of the country...," Singh was quoted as saying in the statement. In September, the Centre had unveiled the first look of the RRTS train whose design is inspired by the Lotus Temple in Delhi and can attain a top speed of 180 kilometres per hour on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor.

The Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry had said with a radiating stainless steel outer body, the aerodynamic RRTS trains would be lightweight and fully air-conditioned. The other two-phase I RRTS corridors are Delhi-Gurgaon-SNB (Shahjahanpur-Neemrana-Behror) and Delhi to Panipat in Haryana.

According to the NCRTC, pre-construction activities are in full swing for Delhi-Gurgaon-SNB corridor and its detailed project report (DPR) is under active consideration of the Centre for sanction. The DPR of the Delhi-Panipat RRTS corridor is also under active consideration of the respective state governments for approval, the NCRTC had said in September.

TRENDING

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

Payments on WhatsApp now available for Android and iOS users in India

Rick and Morty Season 5 will be out quicker, Netflix tweets Season 4 part 2 release date

iOS 14.2 / iPadOS 14.2 update brings 100 new emoji, wallpapers and bug fixes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

DSSP to fight upcoming DDC polls on plank of statehood for Jammu region

Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan Party chairman and former minister Choudhary Lal Singh on Saturday said his party would participate in the upcoming District Development Council polls on the plank of getting statehood for Jammu region. He said his...

Medium-intensity earthquake hits south Gujarat; no casualty

An earthquake of 4.3 magnitude rocked south Gujarat on Saturday afternoon, affecting Bharuch and Surat districts, an official from the Institute of Seismological Research ISR said. According to Gandhinagar-based ISR, the medium- intensity e...

PM to flag off Ro-Pax ferry service in Gujarat on Nov 8

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday flag off a Ro-Pax ferry service between Hazira and Ghogha in Gujarat via video conferencing. The service is expected to reduce a distance of 370 kms to 90 km through the sea route, thereby saving ...

Guinea court confirms President Conde's re-election for third term

Guineas top court on Saturday confirmed President Alpha Condes victory in last months election, rejecting accusations of fraud and handing him a third term his opponents say is unconstitutional. A campaign earlier this year by Conde, 82, to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020