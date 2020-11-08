Left Menu
Fitting of HRSPs, colour-coded stickers on vehicles at homes of owners begins

Fitting of high security registration plates (HSRPs) and colour-coded stickers on vehicles at homes of owners began on Sunday, with 349 online booked orders handled on day one, said a spokesperson of Rosmerta Safety Systems Private Limited. There are around 30 lakh vehicles registered in Delhi that have to get the HSRP and the colour-coded stickers.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2020 19:50 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 19:47 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Fitting of high security registration plates (HSRPs) and colour-coded stickers on vehicles at homes of owners began on Sunday, with 349 online booked orders handled on day one, said a spokesperson of Rosmerta Safety Systems Private Limited. In Delhi major vehicle manufacturers have awarded the rights to support their dealers with HSRPs and colour-coded stickers to three suppliers, including Rosemarta. The process for fitting HRSPs and colour-coded stickers on vehicles at homes of owners, and by dealers has been started, the spokesperson said.

Orders for 500 home fitments per day are being processed and the number will increase in the coming days, he said, adding that approximately 2,500 orders for have been received. On Sunday, 349 orders, including 336 for HSRPs and 13 for colour-coded stickers, were processed, the spokesperson said.

The online booking for installing of HSRPs and colour-coded stickers started on November 1. The online booking was suspended last month by Transport minister Kailash Gahlot who had said that the process must be started after putting in place a system to address the issues being faced by vehicle owners.

The HSRPs and colour-coded stickers are mandatory for all vehicles registered before April 2019. Vehicles registered after April 2019 come equipped with the HSRP and the stickers. There are around 30 lakh vehicles registered in Delhi that have to get the HSRP and the colour-coded stickers.

