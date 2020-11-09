Left Menu
Aetna India Appoints Anurag Khosla as Chief Executive Officer

- Aiming to strengthen their leading position in the Indian preventive and primary care service market NEW DELHI, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aetna India (www.vHealth.io) is delighted to announce the appointment of Anurag Khosla as the new Chief Executive Officer to accelerate its business in India.

- Aiming to strengthen their leading position in the Indian preventive and primary care service market NEW DELHI, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aetna India (www.vHealth.io) is delighted to announce the appointment of Anurag Khosla as the new Chief Executive Officer to accelerate its business in India. Anurag brings in two decades of experience in healthcare IT solutions and services, working in high growth technology led businesses. His appointment is a strategic move for Aetna India to build on the success of the last few years and continue to develop the company. Anurag will oversee all aspects of India business which caters to over 4 million members. Before joining Aetna India, Anurag managed Optum Global Solutions (OGS), the global technology and IT services business of the United Health Group. Anurag was with the business since inception and successfully scaled the business to become a leading global healthcare technology and IT services business. Although based in India, Anurag led the expansion of global infrastructure, solutions and services in North & South America, Europe and APAC enabling the business to provide comprehensive and integrated solutions to its customers. He also held leadership positions at Wipro BPO and was responsible for launching and eventually growing three different accounts in the Healthcare and Technology Industry. Anurag is a post-graduate from the Indian School of Business and Kellogg's School of Management, Chicago and holds a Corporate Development & Competitive Marketing Strategies Certification from Wharton School of Business, University of Pennsylvania.

Dr. Sneh Khemka, President of Population Health, Aetna International said, "Anurag is a highly competent senior executive and a strong strategic thinker. He brings with him a diverse skillset and vast experience to accelerate vHealth growth in India. Anurag's passion and commitment towards healthcare will be valuable in shaping and developing new opportunities for Aetna India. I look forward to his strategic contribution and build strong alliances with our partners." Mr Anurag Khosla, CEO, Aetna India commented, "It is an honour to lead the fast growing Aetna India business and further their vision of providing access to quality and affordable healthcare in every corner of India. I firmly believe that vHealth's world class digital healthcare offerings, cutting edge technology and a robust partner network can transform the primary healthcare landscape in India. I look forward to working with my vHealth colleagues and most importantly, our partners in serving our members, as we embark on the next phase of development and success." vHealth by Aetna is one of the pioneers in preventive and primary care service providers in India. Its membership empowers members to access end-to-end healthcare under one roof with unlimited online doctor consultations, catering to the management of chronic conditions, treatment of minor illnesses, advice on alternate treatment options, interpretation of diagnostic reports, and guidance to stay healthy. Diagnostic tests can be arranged at the member's home and medication can be delivered to their door. Doctors also refer members to appropriate medical specialists at our partner centers at discounted prices where appropriate. About vHealth by Aetna vHealth by Aetna is one of India's most innovative preventive and primary care services providers. With a focus on clinical excellence, digital technology and a nationwide network of healthcare partners, vHealth by Aetna provides telephone/video consultations and coordinates the delivery of care to people's homes (tests, medicines, home health care etc.) in addition to providing privileged and discounted access through its vast health partner network spread across 500+ cities. vHealth services are offered in India by Aetna's fully owned subsidiary, Indian Health Organisation Pvt Ltd. For more information, visit www.vhealth.io.

About Aetna Inc., a CVS Health Company On November 28, 2018, CVS completed its acquisition of Aetna, establishing CVS Health as the nation's premier health innovation company and marking the start of a new day in health care. A Fortune 5 enterprise, CVS Health are working to transform the consumer health experience and build healthier communities by offering care that is local, easier to use, less expensive and puts consumers at the center of their care. CVS Health's mission is clear: Helping people on their path to better health. For more information see, www.cvshealth.com. Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1329758/Anurag_Khosla_CEO_Aetna_India.jpg PWR PWR

