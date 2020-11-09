Left Menu
Development News Edition

Expect better CV volumes in remaining part of FY21: Ashok Leyland

Hinduja Group flagship firm Ashok Leyland expects commercial vehicle (CV) sales to pick up in the remaining months of the current fiscal year after witnessing huge decline in volumes in the first half owing to the coronavirus pandemic, a senior company official said on Monday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2020 18:37 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 18:37 IST
Expect better CV volumes in remaining part of FY21: Ashok Leyland

Hinduja Group flagship firm Ashok Leyland expects commercial vehicle (CV) sales to pick up in the remaining months of the current fiscal year after witnessing huge decline in volumes in the first half owing to the coronavirus pandemic, a senior company official said on Monday. The CV major, which reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 96.23 crore in the second quarter ended September, has kept its capex plans intact for the current fiscal.

"In the first quarter, we came across a one of its kind situation, everything was shut. As things have started to open up, we have seen things becoming better. Looking at the situation, all indications point out that things will move up in the third and the fourth quarter," Ashok Leyland CFO Gopal Mahadevan told PTI. The CV industry saw sales falling 75 per cent in April-September period of this fiscal as compared with the year-ago period, and with experts saying that total dip in volumes this year would be in the range of 30 per cent only, it means that the industry will have to grow in the rest of the year, Mahadevan added.

"So, we will have growth in the third and fourth quarter as minus 75 per cent will become minus 30 per cent by the end of the year. And if that happens, the company is well positioned to reap benefits, having already launched modular truck platform AVTR and Bada Dost LCV earlier this year," Mahadevan said. He said government support in terms of policies would also help to rev up the sector.

"I think the government should continue investing in infrastructure. It should also bring scrappage policy. If all of this happens, it will be a big plus for the commercial vehicle industry," Mahadevan said. On capex strategy, he said, "We will continue to invest in enhancing our capabilities, but this year our overall capex will not go beyond Rs 750 crore." Till September, the company has already invested Rs 290 crore out of the total kitty of Rs 750 crore, Mahadevan said.

When asked if the company would invest the rest of the earmarked capital in the remaining part of the fiscal, he said, "We may, we may not. Guidance for the fiscal, however, remains unchanged at Rs 750 crore for now." The company's consolidated revenue from operations during July-September quarter declined to Rs 3,852.84 crore as against Rs 5,096.13 crore in the year-ago period..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Ivory Coast's Ouattara wins third term, final results show

Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara won a third term with 94.27 of the vote, final results showed on Monday, after an election that opposition parties largely boycotted and dismissed as illegal.Main opposition figures are facing crimina...

BoE's Haldane hopes vaccine news will be game-changer for economy

Bank of England Chief Economist Andy Haldane said he was hopeful that an announcement of a breakthrough in the search for a COVID-19 vaccine would deliver a vital boost of confidence to the economy.Im not close enough to know how credible t...

Villagers attack ECL GM for stopping coal theft; firing in air 'injures woman'

Villagers attacked the car of a general manager of the Eastern Coalfields Limited ECL on Monday forcing his bodyguard to fire in the air, after the official stopped them from stealing coal from a mine in Jharkhands Dhanbad district, police ...

Tamil TV journalist killed

A 27-year old man working for a Tamil television channel as a reporter was killed near here last night by four persons including a juvenile, police said on Monday. The four have been arrested, they said.The journalist, J Moses, a resident o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020